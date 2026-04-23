AFL Appeals Board's Collard Ban Reduction Sparks Outrage and Confusion

The AFL Appeals Board's decision to slash Lance Collard's ban for a homophobic slur from nine weeks to two has been widely criticized as inconsistent and illogical, raising questions about the league's disciplinary process and its commitment to combating discrimination.

The recent decision by the AFL Appeals Board to significantly reduce Lance Collard ’s suspension for using a homophobic slur has sparked widespread criticism and confusion, particularly from veteran AFL journalist Gerard Whateley.

Initially handed a nine-week ban (with two weeks suspended), Collard’s penalty was reduced to just two weeks after St Kilda argued the original sanction was excessively harsh and potentially damaging to the player’s career. This reduction comes despite Collard already receiving a six-week suspension earlier in the year for a similar offense. The Appeals Board, while upholding the charge, reasoned that the initial penalty was “crippling” and would effectively end Collard’s professional football career, citing evidence presented in both hearings.

They acknowledged the competitive nature of the game and the occasional use of inappropriate language, suggesting the AFL’s efforts to eliminate such behavior shouldn’t come at the cost of a player’s livelihood. The core of the controversy lies in the perceived inconsistency of the AFL’s disciplinary process. Whateley expressed his bewilderment, stating the decision “makes no sense whatsoever” and represents a “gross overreach” by the Appeals Board.

He questioned the logic of finding Collard guilty while simultaneously reducing the sentence to a mere two weeks, a penalty that doesn’t align with previous AFL rulings on similar offenses. The board’s reasoning, focusing on the potential career-ending impact of the original sanction, has been interpreted by some as prioritizing the player’s future over the severity of the offense and the harm caused by the use of discriminatory language.

The decision also considered mitigating factors presented by St Kilda’s legal team, led by Michael Borsky KC, who successfully argued the initial penalty was manifestly excessive. These factors included the context of the incident – a heated on-field exchange involving physical contact and verbal challenges – and the fact that the player targeted by the slur did not personally express offense.

St Kilda, while welcoming the reduced sanction, expressed disappointment with the initial assessment and called for greater consistency and clarity within the AFL Tribunal process. The club emphasized its commitment to supporting Collard during this challenging time and requested privacy for him as he prepares to return to play.

However, the club also acknowledged the impact the prolonged and public nature of the case has had on members of the LGBTQIA+ and First Nations communities. The Appeals Board’s decision highlights a complex intersection of issues, including player welfare, disciplinary standards, and the ongoing efforts to combat discrimination in sport. The panel noted that football is a highly competitive environment where players sometimes use inappropriate language, but also acknowledged the AFL’s progress in reducing such incidents.

Ultimately, the reduced ban, coupled with Collard’s existing two-week suspension for a separate striking incident, means he will face a total of four weeks on the sidelines. The case has reignited debate about the appropriate balance between punishment and rehabilitation, and the need for a more transparent and consistent disciplinary framework within the AFL





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