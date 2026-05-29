AFL Backs Controversial Watson Ruling; Stengle, Carlton Updates

The AFL supports the umpire's decision to disallow Nick Watson's goal at half-time. Geelong's Andrew Mackie provides an update on Tyson Stengle's return. Carlton caretaker coach Josh Fraser credits recent wins to team evolution.

The AFL has backed the contentious call to disallow Nick Watson a half-time goal at Marvel Stadium on Thursday night, saying the small forward failed to kick the ball over the man on the mark.

Watson took his kick after the half-time siren and split the big sticks with a curling drop punt, but the umpires ruled the ball dead because Watson had moved off his line and effectively played on. It was a decision met with bemusement by Hawthorn coach Sam Mitchell, who said after the game it did not make sense to penalise Watson given he had not gained any advantage by veering closer to the boundary line and making the angle more acute.

Footage uploaded to social media taken from behind Watson at the time of the incident appears to show the man on the mark was incorrectly lined up with the left-hand goal post, potentially causing the Hawthorn sharpshooter to veer right to kick towards the centre of the goals. Geelong football boss Andrew Mackie says premiership forward Tyson Stengle is in a good spot as he continues training towards a return to the field.

Stengle has not played this season as he deals with personal issues and the Cats have been loath to talk about Stengle's situation due to the uncertainty around a return to the field in 2026. During his press conference this week, Cats coach Chris Scott asked Mackie to answer questions around Stengle and he said the player was on an individualised training program.

When asked by Kayo Sports tonight whether Stengle's training was trending in a positive direction, Mackie responded in the affirmative, albeit without a clear return date. Carlton caretaker coach Josh Fraser has credited the club's recent wins to a natural evolution and he is embracing the chance to further showcase the Blues' progress in Friday night's clash with Geelong at the MCG.

The Blues have posted morale-boosting wins against the Western Bulldogs and Port Adelaide since Michael Voss stood down as coach following the round-nine loss to Brisbane. Carlton's second-half fadeouts were a big reason behind their 1-8 start to the season, which ultimately cost Voss his job. The Blues have shown more resolve under Fraser, but the former Magpies ruckman says foundations already set were a big part of their recent success.

The upcoming match against Geelong will be a true test of Carlton's improvement as they look to build on their momentum





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