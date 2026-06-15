AFL Clashes with World Cup, Tunisia Coach on Edge, and Hydration Breaks Spark Debate in 2026 World Cup Coverage

This news roundup covers three major World Cup 2026 stories: GWS Giants players Jake Stringer and Toby Greene criticize the AFL's decision to schedule their match against St Kilda at the same time as the Socceroos' World Cup game, with Stringer calling it 'a disgrace' and suggesting an earlier start to allow fans to enjoy both events. In related World Cup news, Tunisia's coach Sabri Lamouchi faces possible dismissal after a 5-1 loss to Sweden, with the federation considering a replacement. Additionally, the tournament's new hydration breaks have drawn ire from Netherlands captain Virgil van Dijk and fans, who booed the pauses during matches, questioning FIFA's rationale despite health claims.

Greater Western Sydney Giants player Jake Stringer has criticized the scheduling of his team's Australian Football League ( AFL ) match against St Kilda , which overlapped with the Socceroos ' World Cup game.

The AFL match started at 3:15 pm AEST on Sunday, clashing with the second half of the Socceroos' 2:00 pm AEST kickoff. Stringer called the scheduling "a disgrace," arguing that the World Cup, occurring once every four years, should have been given priority. He suggested the AFL game should have been moved to an 11:00 am start, allowing for a potential Socceroos watch party at Marvel Stadium afterward.

Stringer emphasized that, as a football enthusiast, he would have chosen to watch the Socceroos over the AFL match, and believed the venue would have seen higher attendance had they capitalized on the World Cup excitement. His teammate, Toby Greene, echoed these sentiments on the 'Ausmerican Aces' podcast, proposing that rescheduling could have benefited both fans and the stadium. The Giants' match attracted a crowd of 17,748, while 4.78 million Australians watched the Socceroos' victory, highlighting the significant viewership disparity.

St Kilda coach Ross Lyon, however, defended the scheduling decision, standin by the original timeslot despite the overlap. The second part of the news covers Tunisia's national team coach Sabri Lamouchi, whose position is under threat following Tunisia's 5-1 loss to Sweden in their World Cup opener.

According to an anonymous source cited by AFP, the Tunisian Football Federation is in discussions about Lamouchi's future, with Mondher Kebaier, who coached the team from 2019 to 2022, emerging as a potential replacement. Lamouchi, appointed in January, faces the challenge of guiding Tunisia to the knockout stage for the first time in seven attempts. Their upcoming matches against Japan and the Netherlands will be critical.

Lamouchi previously coached Ivory Coast at the 2014 World Cup but resigned after they failed to advance. The final segment addresses the controversial hydration breaks introduced at the 2026 World Cup. These breaks, lasting three minutes each half, have drawn criticism from players, fans, and experts who argue they disrupt the flow of the game. Netherlands captain Virgil van Dijk expressed his dislike for the breaks, noting they feel like commercial interruptions and are unappealing to neutral viewers.

Spectators at matches in Monterrey and Atlanta loudly booed when the pauses were called, even in air-conditioned stadiums where the weather was not a factor. FIFA defends the breaks as necessary for player health, implemented across all venues regardless of conditions. During the Netherlands-Japan match, the break occurred despite the controlled environment, and the stadium screen even featured a performance by the Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders, further underscoring the commercial aspect of the pauses





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AFL World Cup 2026 Socceroos GWS Giants St Kilda Jake Stringer Toby Greene Tunisia Sabri Lamouchi Hydration Breaks Virgil Van Dijk FIFA

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