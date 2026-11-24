AFL clubs finalize their ideal 23-player squads for the 2027 campaign as the off-season concludes. Key signings, draft picks, and free agent movements redefine starting lineups across the league.

As the conclusion of November marks the end of the official draft period, AFL list managers are finalizing their ideal starting lineups for the upcoming 2027 campaign. Foxfooty.com.au has analyzed the roster moves of every club to determine the best 23 players available for the new season, highlighting a significant shift toward integrating young draftees alongside established veterans.

Adelaide Crows Focus on Organic Progression

The Adelaide Crows face significant scrutiny regarding their inability to make major list improvements during this off-season. The primary addition is Harry Cunningham, who signed a two-year deal as a delisted free agent from the Sydney Swans to bolster the defensive stocks. Beyond this strategic signing, the club's strategy relies heavily on the organic progression of its existing talent pool.

Also read AFL 2027 Draft Preview: Which New Recruits Are Poised for Immediate Debuts?

Expectations are rising for Sid Draper in his third year, although his development has been complicated by physical issues. Draper underwent offseason surgery to relieve persistent lower-leg pain, which may impact his immediate availability and performance metrics. The team must manage his fitness carefully as they aim to integrate him into a more consistent role.

In the half-back line, a competitive battle is expected to define the starting positions. Mitch Hinge and Oscar Ryan are positioned to challenge Hugo Hall-Kahan and Rory Laird from the start of the season, forcing the coaching staff to evaluate current form against past experience. Meanwhile, midfielders Billy Dowling and Charlie Edwards have secured one-year deals and are aiming to solidify their spots in the team's engine room.

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Brisbane Lions Retain Premiership Formula

The Brisbane Lions are poised to field a squad that closely mirrors the team that won their third consecutive premiership on grand final day. The coaching staff, led by Cameron Bruce, is hesitant to tinker with a winning formula, making only minor adjustments to the best 23. The most significant change involves the departure of Lachie Neale to Collingwood, which opens opportunities for other midfielders.

Darcy Gardiner remains a key defensive asset, although Ty Gallop is currently ranked ahead of him in the pecking order. The exit of Neale creates space for Levi Ashcroft and Dan Annable to receive increased midfield opportunities. Additionally, Zac Bailey is expected to move into a permanent on-ball role, strengthening the team's possession game.

The draft provided four midfield-capable youngsters, but none are expected to force their way into Bruce's best 20 or 23 immediately. The club prioritizes stability and continuity, preferring to rely on the proven experience of its current squad rather than integrating unproven talent into a high-pressure premiership defense.

Carlton Blues Bolster Roster Depth

The Carlton Blues have significantly strengthened their list by adding depth at both ends of the ground. Key acquisitions include Lachie Whitfield via trade from GWS and Joel Amartey as a delisted free agent from Collingwood. Amartey is expected to provide crucial forward support for Harry McKay and offer additional ruck options, adding versatility to the forward line.

Among the new draftees, Cody Walker appears to be the most ready for senior football. Having displayed his capabilities with the Blues' VFL side this year, Walker is considered a strong candidate for a regular first-team spot in Round 1. His readiness suggests he could seamlessly integrate into the senior lineup without requiring extensive development time.

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Coach Josh Fraser now faces a complex selection process with increased depth at Ikon Park. High-rated players like Harry O'Farrell, who is returning from an ACL injury, Brodie Kemp, and Matt Carroll are available for selection. However, the additions of Whitfield and Amartey have squeezed out established names like Mitch McGovern and Nic Newman from the starting 23.

Challenges and Future Outlook for New Signings

The revamped Carlton roster faces immediate hurdles, including suspensions for key players. Lachie Cowan and Wade Derksen are set to miss the start of the season due to suspensions, which will test the depth of the club's bench. This absence provides an opportunity for fringe players to step up and prove their worth early in the campaign.

The departure of several veterans, including Matt Duffy, Zac Williams, and Jordan Boyd, marks a generational shift for the club. The influx of new talent, including ex-Magpie Wil Parker, aims to replace this lost experience. Parker's addition as a delisted free agent provides valuable leadership and depth to a list that is still feeling the effects of significant turnover.

As the 2027 season approaches, the contrast between clubs is stark. While Brisbane relies on continuity, Carlton and Adelaide are navigating transitions and internal competitions. The integration of draftees like Walker and the management of injuries to stars like O'Farrell will likely define the early performance of these reloading teams in the new year.