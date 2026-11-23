All 19 AFL clubs, including Tasmania, unanimously back an industry forum next year and changes in 2030 after a poll on player movement. Most want the father-son rule scrapped as part of sweeping draft, academy and free agency reform.

All 19 AFL clubs, including incoming club Tasmania, were polled on player movement and development, and they unanimously backed an industry-wide forum next year with a view to introducing changes in 2030.

The clubs are frustrated that the current system has grown organically through annual changes and would not be the system the AFL would choose if it started from scratch. The time frame takes account of the fact the next two drafts are heavily compromised by the building of the new Tasmanian club's list and the AFL commencing negotiations on a new collective bargaining agreement with the players.

Also read AFL Rookie Draft and Supplementary Selection Period Offer Hope for Delisted Players

Nominating 2030 for potential changes would give clubs a strong lead time to prepare. The club representatives were a mix of chief executives, list managers, recruiters and football managers. They spoke on the condition of anonymity in order to speak freely. Most AFL clubs want the father-son rule scrapped if it forms part of sweeping changes they believe are needed in a reimagining of the entire player movement industry of drafts, free agency, academies and talent pathways.

Clubs Back Scrapping Father-Son Rule

Eleven of the 19 clubs said the AFL should do away with the father-son rule to try to restore integrity to the draft. But a majority favoured keeping the rule if it was not offset by a broader overhaul of the compromises to the draft from northern academies and next-generation academies. Clubs are frustrated that the current system has grown organically with annual changes, and would not be the system the AFL would choose if it started from scratch.

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One senior football figure said the AFL keeps saying the draft is one of the three pillars of competitive balance, but it is not. The figure said the AFL has to stop saying that because it looks foolish. The figure said it has nothing to do with competitive balance anymore when the bottom teams can be denied access to the best players because they are tied to NGAs, northern academies and father-sons.

The figure said that when the lowest clubs lose free agents to the best clubs and the best clubs keep their draft pick and everyone else is punished with a compensation pick, it is nothing to do with competitive balance or equalisation. All clubs backed scrapping the rookie list and having one playing list plus a continued provision for category B rookies, for players such as those from Ireland or non-football backgrounds.

The clubs said the rookie list was unnecessary as long as the players taken late in the draft, perhaps after the third round, were only on one-year contracts. The clubs were unanimous that free agency needed to be properly reviewed, saying it had not had the effect that was intended when it was introduced in 2012. Free agency was expected to help lower clubs with money to spend bring in quality players.

Free Agency Favors Top Clubs Instead

It has had the opposite effect, where the best free agents have been going to the top clubs. Examples cited were Richmond winning a flag and then getting Tom Lynch as a free agent, and the Brisbane Lions winning premierships and still taking Sam Draper from Essendon and Oscar Allen from West Coast. Recently retired former Sydney and Brisbane Lions list manager Kinnear Beatson echoed the sentiments of the clubs on free agency.

Beatson said he does not think free agency has worked as they meant it to. He said the best free agents have not gone to the low clubs and they have to look at a change there. Beatson also said that as an industry, they need to ask whether they are doing enough to develop the talent pool with 19 clubs and potentially a 20th club.

He said that applies to AFL and AFLW and that talent pathways in Victoria, WA and SA need to be looked at. The overwhelming majority of clubs, 15 of the 19, said change was needed to prevent the sort of side deals that were attached to the free agency moves this off-season of Zak Butters from Port Adelaide to the Western Bulldogs and Ben King from Gold Coast to Hawthorn.

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One list manager said there is no world in which any club would do the trade the Western Bulldogs did and give up everything they did for what they got back if it was not tied to Butters. The list manager said it was a complete sham, but it was waved through. A variation of this comment was made by 14 other clubs. Some suggested the top-finishing clubs, possibly the top four or six, be precluded from securing free agents.

Several clubs felt that would be unfair if a club spent the year courting a player and agreeing terms but then snuck into the last of the top positions and being prohibited from securing the player. Many felt that any team that finished in the finals and then secured a free agent who drew first-round compensation for the club they left should lose their own first-round draft pick.

For instance, Hawthorn would not have been able to bring in King and keep their first-round draft pick, which they used this year to also trade for Zach Merrett. Clubs unanimously agreed that they should have the right to pick purchase, to buy a draft pick from another club using their salary cap space to pay cash.

Skepticism Surrounds Indigenous Rookie List

The majority of clubs were sceptical of the new Indigenous rookie list, describing it as a sugar hit that would potentially spike Indigenous numbers at AFL level in the short term but do little to address the underlying problem of neglected development pathways. A majority of clubs felt the northern academies had been effective in growing talent, but disliked the inequitable distribution of those players throughout the competition.

Seven clubs approved of the academies, six wanted to scrap them, and six more felt the academy in NSW was still needed but Queensland no longer required an academy as participation levels were high there. Most clubs felt the AFL used the draft as a game-development tool to avoid having to spend money on talent pathways, which had been neglected throughout the country, especially since COVID.

Demand for Better Talent Pathway Funding

Clubs overwhelmingly wanted the AFL to better fund talent pathways, in particular investing more heavily in Victoria, South Australia and Western Australia. All clubs argued the problem was not the amount spent on the northern academies, or their effectiveness, but the amount spent on the other states' pathway programs and the equality of access to those players. One veteran industry figure said the draft is not working anything like it was intended.