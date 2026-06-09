AFL Community Honors Neale Daniher at State Funeral as Hall of Fame Inducts Bill Walker

The Australian football world converges for a state funeral for Neale Daniher at the MCG, while the Hall of Fame ceremony elevates Bill Walker to Legend status in a day of reflection and celebration.

The Australian football community is poised to pay its final respects to one of its most revered figures, Neale Daniher , as his state funeral is set to be held at the Melbourne Cricket Ground ( MCG ).

Daniher, the former Essendon champion who later became a highly respected coach at the Melbourne Football Club, passed away last month at the age of 65 after a protracted 13-year battle with motor neurone disease (MND). His courage and advocacy during his illness had made him a national icon, culminating in his being named Australian of the Year in 2025.

The service, scheduled to begin at 1pm, will see a gathering of friends, family, fans, and representatives from across the Australian Football League (AFL) and the global MND research community. They will convene at the iconic stadium from midday, with entry via gate two. For those requiring mobility assistance, the G-Train shuttle service will be operational. Attendance at the memorial is free but requires a pre-booked ticket, underscoring the immense public desire to honor a man whose legacy transcends sport.

In a poignant coincidence, the same day that the football world mourns also marks the culmination of another celebration of the game's history. The Australian Football Hall of Fame induction ceremony, a premier event on the AFL calendar, will take place this evening at Crown Casino in Melbourne. While the ceremony traditionally elevates new legends from all states and territories, one name had been confirmed in advance: Bill Walker.

The Swan Districts icon stands alone in West Australian football history as the only player to win four Sandover Medals, the highest individual honor in the West Australian Football League (WAFL). His elevation to Legend status within the Hall of Fame is a recognition of his extraordinary on-field achievements and his contribution to the sport's rich tapestry. The event serves as a powerful reminder of the deep and varied history of Australian rules football, spanning every corner of the nation.

The juxtaposition of these two events-a state funeral and an induction ceremony-highlights the full spectrum of the football community's experience. It is a day of profound sadness as we bid farewell to a beloved figure whose fight with MND raised unprecedented awareness and funds for research, yet it is also a night of joyous celebration for the game's heritage and its champions. Together, they encapsulate the enduring spirit of Australian football: a sport that unites, inspires, and remembers.

The stories of Daniher's resilience and Walker's brilliance will be told for generations, reinforcing the cultural significance of the code and the individuals who shape it. From the largest stadiums to the local clubs, the sense of shared history and community is palpable, making this a uniquely emotional moment for fans nationwide





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Neale Daniher AFL State Funeral MCG Australian Of The Year MND Motor Neurone Disease Hall Of Fame Bill Walker Swan Districts Sandover Medal Football Legend

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