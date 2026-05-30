The AFL has admitted that the decision to award a behind to Geelong wingman Ollie Dempsey was wrong and should have been reviewed, as the Cats lost by just 4 points.

AFL Concedes Wrong Decision in Geelong vs Carlton Clash Despite Ollie Dempsey Clearly Kicking a Goal off his Shin, a Behind was Given. The AFL has admitted that the decision was wrong and should have been reviewed, as the Cats lost by just 4 points.

The AFL has conceded umpires should have called for a review to correct what Geelong coach Chris Scott branded a howler that robbed his side of a goal in their narrow 4-point defeat to Carlton. But the league, which tweaked the AFL Review Centre (ARC) process in April, won't make any further changes on the back of the incident.

Cats wingman Ollie Dempsey should have been awarded the first goal in the opening minute at the MCG, with replays clearly showing he shinned the ball through on the goal line. Goal umpire David Rodan was accidentally knocked over by Carlton's Blake Acres at the time and got up to signal a rushed behind. The ball was quickly brought back into play by the Blues without a score review being called.

Geelong coach Chris Scott stopped short of blaming his side's loss to Carlton on the missed ARC call. The AFL made a rule change last month, deciding the ARC would no longer be allowed overrule a goal umpire's decision unless umpires called for a review. The change came after an incident where almost one minute passed before the ARC ruled a St Kilda behind should have been a mark to Rowan Marshall on the goal line.

If that rule change had not been made, the ARC could have awarded the Cats and Dempsey a goal on review. Geelong's defeat to Carlton left them with an 8-4 record in fourth place on the ladder, one win and percentage clear of Gold Coast and Melbourne, who both have one game in hand.

Scott did not blame the Cats' loss on the controversial umpiring decision, instead paying credit to the Blues' big guns after Patrick Cripps and Sam Walsh starred in the midfield. Geelong's next assignment is a tricky test away to Adelaide on Thursday night





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