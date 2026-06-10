AFL Contract Chaos: Bailey's $10M Offer vs Lions, Miller's Geelong Attraction, and Greene's Giants Crossroads

A deep dive into the AFL's contracted negotiations, focusing on Zac Bailey's financial gap between Brisbane and Adelaide, Touk Miller's potential move to Geelong, and Toby Greene's decision between Giants loyalty and a Victorian homecoming.

The Australian Football League ( AFL ) offseason is dominated by a complex web of contract negotiations and player movement s, with several high-profile stars facing pivotal decisions that will shape the future of multiple clubs.

At the center of the most significant saga is Brisbane Lions dual premiership player Zac Bailey, a restricted free agent whose future has created a stark financial chasm between his current club and his potential new home, the Adelaide Crows. Reports indicate a massive disparity in contract offers: Adelaide has proposed a seven-year deal worth approximately $10 million, while Brisbane's best offer is a six-year contract for about $6.5 million. This multi-million dollar gap explains the prolonged uncertainty.

Commentator Jim Twomey noted that Brisbane has declared their offer final and is unwilling to budge, suggesting that adding an extra year and around $1 million might be enough to close the gap and force a decision. The Lions hoped to use their mid-season bye to solidify their case, but no movement is expected in the short term, and the situation is likely to extend deeper into the season.

Bailey, a durable and prolific forward with 178 games and 201 goals since being drafted in 2017, is weighing a return to his home state against his established legacy at the Lions. Simultaneously, the Gold Coast Suns are navigating intense speculation around their captain, Touk Miller, who is also a restricted free agent.

While the Suns have aggressively worked to retain him, with a substantially improved five-year offer worth around $5 million after initially proposing a two-year, $2.6 million deal, the allure of a Victorian homecoming remains strong. Geelong has emerged as a primary contender for Miller's signature, with Collingwood and Geelong also showing interest. This pursuit by Hawthorn for Miller is part of a broader strategy by the Hawks, who are actively exploring multiple high-profile midfielders.

They have recently increased their offer to unrestricted free agent Mitch Lewis and are also showing interest in Miller's Suns teammate, Bailey Humphrey, as well as Essendon's Zach Merrett. This interconnectedness creates a ripple effect across the market, where a club's pursuit of one player influences their offers to others and shapes the overall landscape. Further south, the Greater Western Sydney Giants are facing the potential departure of their captain and club stalwart, Toby Greene.

An unrestricted free agent, Greene has been offered a three-year, $2 million contract to stay. However, the powerful draw of returning to Victoria and possibly finishing his career alongside former teammate Jeremy Cameron at Geelong is a significant factor. Greene has remained characteristically low-key during the bye, focusing on family and football rather than contract talks. He stated he hasn't used the break to make a decision and is more focused on getting the Giants' season back on track.

His future is described as a tough choice between the immense loyalty and contribution he has made to the Giants and the personal pull of a Victorian return. This trio of negotiations-Bailey's financial standoff, Miller's cross-state tug-of-war, and Greene's loyalty versus homecoming dilemma-highlights the strategic and emotional complexities of modern AFL player movement, with each decision potentially triggering a cascade of further moves across the competition





FOXSportsAUS / 🏆 24. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

AFL Australian Football League Zac Bailey Brisbane Lions Adelaide Crows Touk Miller Gold Coast Suns Geelong Cats Toby Greene GWS Giants Free Agency Contract Negotiations Player Movement

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

AFL confirms change to Neale Daniher Trophy voting in tribute ahead of Pies-Dees blockbusterChange to Neale Daniher Trophy in touching tribute ahead of blockbuster Pies-Dees clash

Read more »

Homicide Inquiry Launched After Body of Missing Geelong Man Discovered Beneath Abandoned ArmchairThe skeletal remains of 25‑year‑old Ashley Lunn were found hidden under a swag and armchair in a Geelong backyard, prompting a homicide investigation and a forthcoming coroner's inquest that will compel alleged girlfriend Maria Phillips to testify.

Read more »

Geelong man found dead under armchair after years missing; asylum‑seeker linked to his disappearance faces inquestA neighbour uncovered the skeletal remains of Ashley Lunn, a 25‑year‑old with an intellectual disability, beneath a discarded armchair in Geelong. Authorities allege the woman who claimed to be his girlfriend, asylum‑seeker Maria Phillips, used his disability pension and may be involved in his death. An inquest will hear evidence and examine possible homicide.

Read more »

Geelong Star Tom Stewart Ruled Out with Concussion Ahead of Suns ClashTom Stewart will miss Friday's game after concussion in final seconds against Adelaide. Jeremy Cameron also under injury cloud.

Read more »