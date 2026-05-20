AFL Contract Questions and Struggles: Zak Butters and Darcy Wilson Weigh Up Their Football Futures

A detailed news text covering the biggest AFL contract question of the season, the contract struggles of uncontracted St Kilda star Darcy Wilson, and the recent on-ball woes and contract negotiations of the Western Bulldogs.

Zak Butters addresses the biggest AFL contract question of the season, while rivals are circling an uncontracted Saint and an emerging Dog attracting interest. In-demand Port Adelaide star Zak Butters says he needs to begin conversations with his loved ones around a call on his footy future.

However, Darcy Wilson, an emerging St Kilda star, weighs up his footy future. Additionally, the Western Bulldogs table a fresh deal for Arty Jones, but rivals flag interest. The article discusses the biggest contract question of the season, AFL players' thoughts on contract negotiations, and recent on-ball woes experienced by the Bulldogs





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AFL Contract Question AFL Players' Thoughts West Coast Monitoring Arty Jones's Contract Si Port Adelaide Star Zak Butters Emerging St Kilda Star Darcy Wilson Western Bulldogs Table A Fresh Deal For Arty J Circling Like Sharks Scholars' Views

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