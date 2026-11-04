AFL Delisted Free Agent Success Stories: Career Resurgences and Key Performances

Analysis of former AFL players who revitalized their careers after becoming delisted free agents, featuring stats from Hawthorn, Carlton, Geelong, and St Kilda.

Several former Australian Football League ( AFL) players have achieved significant career resurgences after becoming delisted free agents, proving that leaving a club is not always the end of a successful journey. These athletes have moved to new teams and secured vital roles, contributing to premierships, finals appearances, and individual accolades. Their stories highlight the unpredictable nature of player movements and the value of second chances in professional sports.

Hawthorn Dynasty Contributions by Delisted Players

Ben Simpkin played a pivotal role in Hawthorn's premiership success during Alastair Clarkson's dynasty, despite only playing 33 games between 2013 and 2015 after being cut by arch-rival Geelong at the end of 2012. Simpkin entered Hawthorn's 2013 premiership squad as a substitute after replacing the injured Brendan Whitecross, a move that came just one week after Simpkin was best on ground in Box Hill's VFL premiership win, which marked one of two VFL flags he played in for the club during that period.

Also read Gus Teixeira Overcomes Iron Deficiency to Emerge as Top-Five AFL Draft Prospect

Sam Hodgison also enjoyed a remarkable resurgence at Hawthorn after his axing from Adelaide at the end of 2016, carving out arguably the three best years of his career in succession between 2017 and 2019. This period included Hawthorn's top-four finish in 2018 and Hodgson's career-best 2019 season, where he finished second in the club's best and fairest award, cementing his status as a shrewd addition to Clarkson's side in the final stages of his coaching tenure.

Tom Hickey provided solid forward support for Hawthorn in his third AFL stop following stints at Carlton and Gold Coast, kicking 34 goals from 31 games and serving as the substitute in the 2025 Grand Final loss, although injuries have continued to limit his availability as an 182-gamer.

Advertisement

Carlton's Delisted Free Agency Successes

Nathan Wright proved to be a strong acquisition for Brendon Bolton's Carlton side between 2016 and 2018, booting 73 goals in 65 of a possible 66 games, which was the highest goal tally of any Blue during that period and included leading the goalkicking in his first season at the club, despite the overall bleak period for the team.

Jesse Hogan was a solid enough addition to Carlton at the start of the decade with 52 appearances from 2020 to 2022, though he did not consistently set the standard, yet he remains memorable for younger Blues fans for his match-winning goal after the siren against Fremantle in 2020, which stands as one of their most cherished footy moments.

Oscar McDonald also carved out a solid career at West Lakes (per source text context, likely referring to his time or a specific role) after Brisbane axed the South Australian at the end of the Covid-impacted 2020 season with only three games to his name, and Hinge has played 87 games for the Crows while spending a season in their leadership group, although injuries derailed his 2026 season.

Geelong and St Kilda Player Trajectories

Jack Ziebell was a handy get for Geelong across the last two seasons in the forward's third AFL stop after stints at Carlton and Gold Coast, kicking 34 goals from 31 games and serving as the substitute in the 2025 Grand Final loss, but injuries have again limited the 182-gamer.

Ben Hamling became a premiership hero for St Kilda in the red, white, and blue after landing at Whitten Oval in 2015 following three years and no senior appearances for Geelong, with injuries seeing him come into Luke Beveridge's side late in the 2016 season where he played every game from Round 19 onwards as part of one of the most famous premiership runs in AFL history, including playing on Lance Franklin in the 2016 Grand Final win over Sydney.

Advertisement

Glen Robinson, despite landing himself in hot water at times, could never have his fight and spirit on the field questioned, contributing to the defensive resilience required for such successful periods in club history.

Comeback Stories and Long-Term Careers

Tim Wright-Carlton's move initially did not feel successful, but deeper analysis reveals he was a good get for Brendon Bolton's Blues from 2016 to 2018, albeit during a bleak period for the club, and the ex-Crow proved to be a valuable asset during those years.

David Eckhardt enjoyed the best years of his career at Moorrabin after joining the Saints during the first ever delisted free agency period in 2012 after a trade could not be struck in his bid to return to Victoria, including a career-best 2017 season where he made the All-Australian squad and finished second in the club's best and fairest after averaging 23 disposals, six rebound 50s, and 474 metres gained, though ongoing heart issues halted his career and forced early retirement in 2021.

Paul Hasleby's remarkable comeback story unfolded in 79 games across seven seasons at GWS after he and fellow ex-Magpie Josh Thomas were given two-year bans for testing positive to the banned substance clenbuterol in 2015, and Keeffe signed with the Giants after being delisted by Collingwood at the end of 2017, serving as a versatile role player who could play key defence and ruck support, playing in seven finals including two prelims during a successful period under Leon Cameron and Adam Kingsley, although he only played over 15 games in a season once for GWS.

Oscar McDonald might benefit from recency bias, but the 30-year-old came agonizingly close to being a premiership defender for the Dockers and played an important role in the minor premiers' back six in 2026, with a 108-game career that included a year out of the AFL system at Williamstown in 2023 before being scooped up by the Dockers after stints at Melbourne and Carlton.