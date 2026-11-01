The 2024 AFL draft concluded with 65 players selected, as clubs celebrated new recruits and strategic wins. Overlooked talents like Billy Wigmore, Albert Macgowan, and Marlon Neocleous will hope for opportunities in Monday's rookie draft.

The 2024 AFL draft concluded with 65 players selected across the league, with every club feeling like a winner and all draftees celebrating their new opportunities.

However, there were also hard-luck stories, including overlooked talents Billy Wigmore, Albert Macgowan and Marlon Neocleous, who will hope to get their chance in the rookie draft on Monday. Adelaide Crows were so keen to land Northern Knights winger Toby Krasna that they brokered a trade with Carlton to jump ahead of Melbourne's second pick. Krasna is only slight but is quick, slick, elusive and tough, and should be a nice complement to what Adelaide already have in their midfield.

Also read Khaled El Souki's Emotional Draft Selection Highlights Night Two of AFL Entry Draft

The Crows also made an unsuccessful bid on Western Bulldogs academy prospect Khaled El Souki before selecting 203-centimetre swingman Xavier Ladbrook, then hard-running defender Sam Tassone. They chose not to match a bid on Anthony Long, who went to Geelong. National recruiting manager Hamish Ogilvie said: Once we got a sense Toby might be available, we were pretty active trying to get up the order and pick him.

We've got an exciting talent whose skill set brings something different to our side. He's got quick feet and agility out of the stoppage. Brisbane Lions say the Swans' bid on their academy product Caylen Murray did not blindside them, but rather their calculations were off. After agreeing to a pick swap moments earlier with Port Adelaide, they realised they were three points short of being able to match Sydney's bid.

Advertisement

However, their frantic efforts to find another trade suitor were unsuccessful. Brisbane's draft instantly changed at that moment, but they brushed that disappointment off to bring in three midfielders with contrasting traits and the versatile Archie Spencer, who impressed at the under-18 championships as a small defender. The Lions drafted Kodah Edwards, Archie van Dyk, Jackson Phillips and Spencer.

A Brisbane spokesperson said: We were a few points short in the end when the Swans put their pick in, and we couldn't get back in to get enough points to match him, so Caylen ends up a Sydney Swans footballer. We wish Caylen all the best. But for us, we're looking forward now, and we're really pleased with what we've got tonight. We end up with, hopefully, four great Lions players in the next AFL era going forward.

Carlton Priorities Walker Spawton Guy Herbert

Carlton Blues identified second-generation Blue Cody Walker as their No.1 priority. Walker, whose dad Andrew played 202 games for the club, spent the past year entrenched in the Carlton system, so will hit the ground running. Likened to Patrick Dangerfield for his power and speed out of stoppages, Walker adds to an impressive and growing crop of young stars at Ikon Park.

Carlton also selected Harvey Spawton-Guy, a developing key forward, Jackson Watkins for his speed, neat skills and athleticism in the midfield, and traded up to secure mobile ruckman Ethan Herbert, who they were linked with pre-draft. General manager of football Chris Davies said: I think Cody complements the people we've got … we think he's a player of high talent. Harvey can probably play at both ends, but right now, we need some more key forward depth.

Ethan, we knew that was going to be our last pick, so we were happy to try and come up. We had Ethan rated highly, and we feel [Watkins] has some real modern-day traits. Essendon Bombers placed a bid on Dougie Cochrane at No.1, knowing Port Adelaide were going to match, but had Ethan Drever ranked ahead of Carlton's father-son prospect Cody Walker.

Advertisement

Drever is big, tough, fast, and loves tucking the Sherrin under his arm and bolting away from stoppages. Elliott's switch from defence to attack saw his stock soar all the way to being a top-20 pick. Forwards Archie Elliott, Harvie Cooke and Jack Pickett - with Pickett touted as a potential top-five selection before suffering a season-ending knee injury - would not have been out of place in the first round as well.

Essendon Bombers Justice Cochrane Drever Selections

Essendon also matched Geelong's bid on NGA prospect Blake Justice, a 191-centimetre midfielder-forward. A club spokesperson said: We're really excited to have five first-round picks over the last two years. It's great for the football club.

We feel like we're building a good, core group of youngsters who are going to come through together … we're really pleased with the outcome [across the past two nights], and it was great to finish the night being able to bring in one of our NGA products in Blake Justice. We were stoked the two boys [Cooke and Pickett] we brought in earlier were left on the board.

Fremantle Dockers Gayfer Kennedy LeCras Picks

Fremantle Dockers selected high-leaping forward Sam Gayfer, whose uncle Mick was a 1990 premiership player. Gayfer offers versatility by potentially playing down the other end. The club added Gus Kennedy for leadership and competitiveness, Jordan Knapp for ball-winning ability, and Koby LeCras, who showed significant upside despite sustaining a partially torn ACL in his senior WAFL debut in April, which ended his season.

LeCras, a 193-centimetre forward, has strong AFL lineage, was a good performer for the AFL academy early in the year, and marks the ball well. National recruiting manager Shane O'Bree said: We've been watching Sam for a while now … and having that [family] link, and it comes off like it has, is pretty exciting for the club. We're really pumped.

We got a bit of a mixed bag of players, all talented in their own right, and all multi-position players, too. Both Essendon and Fremantle emphasized the multi-position versatility of their new recruits, building balanced lists for the future.