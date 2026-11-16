An analysis of major AFL draft misses since 2011, examining players like Paddy Dow, Nathan Freeman, and Josh Schache who struggled to replicate the success of their peers.

The Australian Football League (AFL) recruitment process combines extensive physical and psychological evaluation with strategic foresight, yet drafting remains an inherently unpredictable science. Since the Gold Coast Football Club joined the competition in 2011, numerous high-profile selections have failed to deliver the anticipated return on investment for their respective clubs. While many clubs have secured foundational stars, several notable misses highlight the difficulty of translating junior talent into senior success.

High Expectations and Early Exits

Adelaide Football Club selected Josh McCasey in 2019 with the expectation that the highly rated Vic Metro backman would become a premier intercept defender during the club's rebuild. McCasey was named the player of the 2019 championships, surpassing future stars Matt Rowell and Noah Anderson. However, his senior career at Adelaide was brief and underwhelming, as he played only 10 games before quitting after the 2023 season. McCasey later admitted he lost his passion for the game in his final two years, stating he frequently felt unwell during training. This stands in sharp contrast to peers like Nick Serong, Jordan Pickett, and Charlie Weightman, who have established themselves as key contributors for Fremantle Football Club.

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Similarly, Brisbane Lions recruited Josh Schache with high hopes for a marquee key forward who could succeed Jonathan Brown. Schache played just 27 games for Brisbane before being traded to Western Bulldogs in 2017. Although he logged 45 games for the Dogs and four seasons with Melbourne, he never fulfilled the high draft billing associated with his junior success at Murray Bushrangers. His career trajectory illustrates the difficulty of sustaining elite performance after an initial trade.

Midfield Selections Missed the Mark

Carlton Football Club made a significant misstep in 2017 by selecting Paddy Dow with pick three, passing over Luke Davies-Uniacke and Aaron Naughton. The club hoped Dow would form a premiership midfield alongside Patrick Cripps. However, Dow struggled with ball use and decision-making under varying coaching regimes, playing 73 games before moving to St Kilda, where he added 10 games despite battling illness. Lochie O'Brien, selected with pick 10, also failed to meet expectations. Despite his ability to use the ball, O'Brien struggled to find it consistently and was delisted after 66 games in 2023. Conversely, Davies-Uniacke has become a midfield leader, Naughton a forward pillar for Western Bulldogs, and Zac Bailey and Ed Richards established themselves as top-tier talents.

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Carlton's selection of Nathan Freeman with pick 10 in 2013 is another notable error. The Magpies used a compensation pick for losing Dale Thomas to recruit Freeman, an explosive midfielder rated highly by several clubs. Chronic hamstring injuries derailed his career before he could play a senior game for Carlton. He moved to St Kilda, where he played only two games in three years. In stark contrast, Patrick Cripps, who fell to pick 13, became a dual Brownlow Medallist and Carlton captain, remaining one of the competition's most recognizable figures.

Recent Drafts and Strategic Misfires

More recently, Collingwood Football Club faced criticism for selecting Harry DeMattia with pick 25 in 2023 over Logan Morris, who went pick 31. The Magpies viewed DeMattia as a successor to wingman Steele Sidebottom, observing his running patterns in the VFL. However, DeMattia has battled injuries and yet to play a senior game, while watching other draftees advance. Logan Morris, meanwhile, emerged as a goal-kicking star for Brisbane, contributing to their premiership hat-trick. Collingwood had hoped to trade for Morris in the early 30s, but the plan failed when Brisbane secured him, highlighting the cost of indecision in the draft room.

Other selections have also yielded mixed results. South Australian utility player Francis was considered the best in his draft year but spent most of his career in defense for Essendon. After 54 games and battles with injury and mental health, he was traded to Sydney, where he played 30 games over three seasons. These examples underscore the complexity of player development and the impact of external factors on career longevity.

Impact of Injury and Changing Roles

Western Bulldogs made a shrewd move by trading for Josh McCasey's contemporary, but their own draft history offers cautionary tales. The club's selection of key forwards has been uneven, with eventual Coleman medallists such as Tom McKay and Lachie Curnow securing long-term success for Carlton and Sydney respectively. Meanwhile, playmaker Josh Rioli became a three-time Richmond premiership player, demonstrating the value of selecting versatile talent. These contrasting outcomes emphasize the importance of adaptability and resilience in professional football.

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Perth's West Coast Eagles also experienced drafting challenges. While they successfully recruited Sean Darcy, Luke Ryan, and Brennan Cox in 2016, top pick Jake Langford struggled to make an impact in defense, playing 64 games before being traded. In contrast, the Eagles' acquisition of Tom Bolton in 2024 proved highly successful, with Bolton winning the Norm Smith Medal in the grand final. This disparity highlights how draft strategy can evolve, with some selections requiring patience and others demanding immediate impact.

The analysis of these draft picks reveals that success in the AFL is rarely linear. Players like Nathan Freeman and Harry DeMattia faced injury setbacks that altered their trajectories, while others like Patrick Cripps and Logan Morris capitalized on their opportunities to become leaders. For clubs, the lesson is clear: drafting requires not only identifying talent but also managing expectations and providing the right support structures to help players thrive.

Long-Term Consequences and Future Strategies

The cumulative effect of these draft misses has significant implications for team competitiveness. Clubs that fail to develop their high picks often find themselves rebuilding sooner than planned, as seen with Adelaide and Collingwood. The financial and operational costs of drafting errors can be substantial, forcing clubs to make difficult decisions regarding player contracts and trade negotiations. Conversely, clubs that correctly identify talent, such as Carlton with Patrick Cripps and Brisbane with Logan Morris, gain a lasting advantage.

Looking ahead, the AFL recruitment landscape remains competitive, with clubs investing heavily in data analytics and sports science to mitigate the risks of drafting. However, the human element of player development cannot be fully quantified, ensuring that drafting will always involve an element of chance. As clubs continue to refine their strategies, the stories of past busts serve as vital case studies for future recruitment efforts, reminding everyone involved that potential does not guarantee performance.