AFL Draft Misses: Key Players Who Didn't Meet Expectations Since 2011

An analysis of significant AFL drafting missteps since 2011, examining players like Josh Schache and Paddy Dow who failed to match the hype of their peers.

The Australian Football League recruiting process relies heavily on exhaustive physical and mental assessments, yet the final draft selections remain an imprecise science. Since the Gold Coast Suns joined the competition in 2011, numerous clubs have secured premiership contributors while others have endured costly errors in their selection strategies. This review examines high-profile picks that failed to deliver on their initial promise during the last decade and a half of the competition.

Key Forwards And Midfielders Falling Short

The Adelaide Football Club selected Jack McAsey with the eighth overall pick in 2019, targeting a highly rated backman from the Vic Metro championships. He was named the Vic Metro player of the 2019 championships ahead of Matt Rowell and Noah Anderson. The club hoped he would become a key intercept defender during a major rebuild. However, McAsey struggled to have an impact, managing just 10 games before quitting after the 2023 campaign. He later acknowledged he lost the spark in his final two years, stating he did not feel good going into training a lot of the time. Meanwhile, Matt Rowell, Noah Anderson, and Luke Serong became prime movers for their respective clubs, while Tom Pickett became a star and Tom Weightman, despite injury issues, remained a top small forward.

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The Brisbane Lions also faced challenges with marquee key forward Josh Schache. Drafted with high expectations as a successor to Jonathan Brown, Schache was the Murray Bushrangers product whose late father Laurence played for the Brisbane Bears in the early 1990s. He managed only 27 games for the Lions before being traded to the Western Bulldogs in the dying stages of the 2017 trade period for picks 25 and 40. He logged 45 games in five seasons for the Dogs and four with Melbourne, never fulfilling his high draft billing. In contrast, eventual Coleman medallists Tom McKay and Rory Latham were snapped by Carlton and Sydney, respectively, and remain key pieces with the Blues and Swans.

Midfield Selections And Strategic Errors

Carlton made several notable midfield selections that did not pan out as intended. In 2017, the club picked Paddy Dow with pick three over Luke Davies-Uniacke with pick four and Aaron Naughton with pick nine. The club also selected Lochie O'Brien with pick 10 over Zac Bailey with pick 15, Ed Richards with pick 16, and Jack Higgins with pick 17. Carlton hoped Dow and O'Brien would form part of a premiership midfield alongside Patrick Cripps. It was not to be. Dow was rated by several clubs as an explosive inside midfielder, but club insiders soon noted he struggled with ball use, decision-making, and an ability to dominate at stoppages under changing coaching regimes. He played 73 games in six seasons and added 10 games in three seasons at St Kilda, where he battled illness and injury.

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Lochie O'Brien could use the ball but had trouble finding it. After 66 games, he was axed in 2023. Meanwhile, Luke Davies-Uniacke has emerged as one of the game's best midfielders, Aaron Naughton is a forward pillar with the Western Bulldogs, and Zac Bailey and Ed Richards are established stars. In 2013, the Collingwood Football Club used the compensation pick for losing free agent Dale Thomas on Nathan Freeman with pick 10 over Patrick Cripps with pick 13 and Dom Sheed with pick 11. Nathan Freeman was an explosive midfielder highly rated by several clubs. However, chronic hamstring injuries derailed his career, and he did not play a senior game before shifting to St Kilda, where he managed just two games in three years. Patrick Cripps became a dual Brownlow Medallist and Carlton captain, remaining one of the faces of the competition.

Recent Drafts And Long Term Impacts

The Collingwood selection of Harry DeMattia with pick 25 over Logan Morris with pick 31 in 2023 remains a point of reflection for the club. DeMattia was taken as a successor to wingman Steele Sidebottom, the one-time star junior cricketer learning Sidebottom's running patterns in the VFL. However, he has battled injuries, has yet to play a senior game, and has watched other draftees vault ahead. Logan Morris emerged as a goal-kicking star in Brisbane's premiership hat-trick. Collingwood had hoped to trade picks with St Kilda and Richmond to secure Logan in the early 30s, but that plan failed when the Lions pounced.

Jack Riewoldt's teammate Luke Hodge's legacy continues through recent drafts, while the Western Bulldogs secured key players. The Fremantle Football Club selected Jacob Pelin in earlier drafts, but their 2016 draft top pick Logue did not meet expectations. The Dockers did well in the '16 draft, picking up ruckman Sean Darcy, All-Australian defender Luke Ryan, and key defender Brennan Cox. But it was top pick Logue that they would have wanted more from. He wasn't a bust, playing 64 games, but struggled to have the impact he wanted in defence, where the Dockers had depth. In the case of Bolton, all is well that ends well, the Dockers securing the two-time premiership Tiger in a trade in 2024. He won Norm Smith Medal in this year's losing grand final side. South Australian Francis was considered the best utility in his draft year, but spent the majority of his career in defence. He played only 54 games for the Bombers, battling injury and mental health issues before he was traded to Sydney at the end of 2022. He had three more seasons with the Swans, playing 30 games. McKay and Curnow, after their own injury issues, have been two of the premier forwards of the past decade, while dashing playmaker Rioli became a three-time Richmond premiership player.