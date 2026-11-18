Major AFL draft night trades involving Port Adelaide, Sydney, and the Giants reshape the first round, altering draft positions and bidding strategies for key prospects.

The Australian Football League draft landscape is undergoing a seismic shift as multiple clubs execute complex trades to optimize their bidding power and secure top talent. Port Adelaide, the Giants, Carlton, and Sydney are all actively reshuffling their positions, creating a domino effect that will determine the final order of selections. These moves are designed to maximize point deficits while ensuring clubs can match high-value bids for elite prospects without compromising their future assets.

Port Adelaide And Sydney Trade Dynamics

Port Adelaide is exploring a significant pick swap with the Sydney Swans to adjust their position from Pick 6 to Pick 1, ensuring they have sufficient points to match a potential bid for Tom Cochrane. The Swans would slide to Pick 7, but since Port Adelaide would match the bid at Pick 1, their original Pick 6 selection would be wiped out, effectively keeping Sydney in their relative draft position while granting them a later selection from Port. This maneuver gives Port Adelaide 116 points, a substantial increase from their previous standing, allowing them to absorb a deficit of up to 412 points into next year's draft. The Power will enter the draft with Picks 7, 12, and multiple future selections to match bids for North Geelong Academy prospect Zemes Pilot and father-son prospect Louis Salopek.

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Carlton And Adelaide Selection Swaps

Carlton and Adelaide are negotiating a deal that could see the Blues slide Pick 13 back and receive Pick 15 from the Crows in exchange for a future selection, potentially in the 2028 draft. This swap allows Adelaide to move up to Pick 13, providing them with more options among smaller hybrid prospects, while Carlton retains the ability to match a bid for Zach Walker at Pick 3. If Carlton holds their original Picks 13 and 18 to match the Walker bid, they would incur a deficit of 262 points. By swapping with Adelaide, the Blues can maintain their bidding power while the Crows gain access to valuable top-10 opportunities, including targeting Sandringham Dragons utility player Harry Sheezman.

Giants Target Ethan Matthews Bid

The GWS Giants are aggressively maneuvering to ensure they can match a bid for academy prospect Ethan Matthews, a versatile midfielder who is a hardcore Collingwood fan. The Giants plan to push their first selection up to Pick 7 by trading with Gold Coast and Sydney, allowing them to use Pick 7 to match a bid at Pick 6 with a 10 percent points discount. This strategy leaves the Giants with Pick 14, which would sit behind Adelaide after their move to Pick 13. The Giants' top priority is securing enough points to match a rival bid on Matthews, who has the potential to play AFL games early in his first season, by using picks 10 and 13 if the bid comes at Melbourne's selection.

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Strategic Implications For Draft Order

These interclub trades create a ripple effect that complicates the traditional draft order, with teams like Richmond and Melbourne also positioned to benefit from the shuffled picks. Richmond is tipped to bid at Pick 3 for Zach Walker, which would force Carlton into a difficult points calculation if they do not execute their swap with Adelaide. Meanwhile, the Lions and Eagles have expressed interest in Pick 12, but the Giants are set to win the race for this selection, further consolidating their ability to compete for elite talent. The complexity of these deals highlights the strategic depth of modern draft preparation, where point management is as critical as player selection.

Future Impacts On Club Strategies

The outcomes of these negotiations will have long-term implications for club roster construction, particularly regarding father-son and academy bids. Port Adelaide's ability to carry a large deficit into next year allows them to aggressively target Zemes Pilot and Louis Salopek, while Carlton's potential acquisition of a 2028 pick adds flexibility for future Loukas Koutoufides and Will Thornton bids. The Giants' success in securing Pick 7 ensures they can match any bid for Ethan Matthews without depleting their mid-round assets, leaving them with Pick 14 for additional talent acquisition. These moves underscore the importance of pre-draft negotiations in shaping the competitive balance of the upcoming season.