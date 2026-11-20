Port Adelaide landed standout prospect Cochrane despite his injury-hit draft year, while Walker followed his father Andrew to Richmond and Sydney swooped on Brisbane Academy player Murray in a dramatic first round.

Port Adelaide recruit Cochrane said he was feeling pretty cool and so grateful to be a Port Adelaide player after his name was called in the first round of the AFL draft.

The young star said he was ready to attack the pre-season and was eager for a big 2027. Former No.1 pick and Port Adelaide star Jason Horne-Francis presented Cochrane with his jumper. Knee surgery to fix a persistent patella tendonitis issue wiped out most of Cochrane draft year, but he was always considered the standout prospect. His selection capped a remarkable recovery from the injury setback that had limited his exposure during the season.

Also read Dougie Cochrane Joins Port Adelaide As Jason Horne-Francis Presents Jumper

Drever Celebrates Essendon Selection

Drever said it was pretty awesome and that he still could not believe it was real, calling it obviously a boyhood dream. It is just a buzz, I do not know what to say, he added. Drever said some of his favourite players were from Essendon, highlighting Nate Caddy. Drever is a big and powerful midfielder.

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Walker said the amount of work that the academy boys have put into me, the players such as Harry Dean, I cannot thank them enough, they have turned me from a good player to an even better one. When his name was announced, the budding star embraced his family and friends and walked up to the stage with a huge smile. Walker will now follow in his 202-game father Andrew footsteps.

I cannot wait to get started, I cannot wait to be a Tiger, he said. The young Tiger vowed to try and keep his banter with rivals down to a minimum to avoid fines. Asked if he intended to break Toby Greene fines record, he said we will have to wait and see, I hope not. Mum and dad are pretty keen on me saving my money so I would like to not spend it at the tribunal, he added.

Mellody and Matthews Pick New Clubs

Mellody said I was really happy with that and super grateful to be a West Coast player. His whole family are Fremantle supporters, but Mellody joked they would all have to convert now. Matthews said I am so happy to be with the Giants, I would not want to be anywhere else. Matthews said GWS coach Adam Kingsley is not as scary as he looks.

The western Sydney academy product said I am looking forward to it when asked how he would feel moving to Melbourne. The tall defender said he models his game on Brisbane Lions star and co-captain Harris Andrews, who gobbles up intercepts, is an effective lockdown defender, and had an impressive SANFL finals series. Van Hattum said probably a couple of years ago, I stopped playing basketball because it just got too much of a commitment with both footy and basketball.

The athletic ruckman with rare kicking skills said it is a great place in Sydney, but first and foremost I want to say thanks to Brisbane. Many expected Brisbane to get Murray, but Sydney swooped on the Lions Academy player with a top-10 bid. Murray favourite player is Hawks star Cyril Rioli. Steed said I am over the moon, I have worked so hard, so it means a lot.

Steed Joins Suns in Tears

Steed was in tears during the interview and said this is all I have wanted since I was three, and embraced his family before he went on stage. Steed said he had worked on being more damaging with the ball and was thrilled to be selected by the Suns. It is a childhood dream come true, I am just so happy, he said.

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The big man smashed the combine running vertical jump record and would not be out of place in the NBA draft. His uncle Mick was a 1990 premiership Magpie. Eime said I am over the moon, to be honest I did not really know if GWS would select him, but I am ready to get to work. Krasna said I think I just want to get to training and earn the respect of all my coaches and my teammates.

Another fantastic Zoom celebration saw all of Krasna friends jump on top of him ruffling his hair and almost knocking him off the chair. I started off pretty nervous as the picks kept going through, but could not be more grateful now, he said. He also won Victoria Metro MVP award. Elliot said I am super pumped I do not even know what to say.

The young forward was in tears during his interview and said 15 clubs had spoken to him, but he was not invited tonight as he was not considered one of the leading prospects to go early. Dimer said I am literally shaking right now, just to share this moment with the people I love the most and all my closest friends, it is so special to me.

The small forward said it was such a nerve-wracking night but said hearing his name was such a relief. Dimer is also planning to go to university next year and says he is undecided on law or engineering. It has been in the back of my head moving to Adelaide but super keen to move, he said.

Snell friends jumped on top of him before and after the interview, embracing the new Power star and sending him crashing to the floor.