AFL Draft System Overhauled: New Rules Spark Controversy and Tanking Fears

The AFL has announced significant changes to its draft system, including compensation picks for bottom-five clubs and limitations on draft bidding, leading to criticism from clubs like St Kilda and Port Adelaide who fear incentivized tanking and unfair implementation.

The Australian Football League ( AFL ) has unveiled a series of significant changes to its draft system, sparking considerable debate and criticism from several clubs. These alterations, formally introduced by AFL executive general manager of football performance, Laura Swann, aim to address perceived inequities in the current system, particularly concerning clubs impacted by matched bids on concessional players and the bidding process for father-son and Next Generation Academy (NGA) prospects.

The most contentious change is the introduction of a compensation pick for bottom-five clubs whose first-round draft selection is lowered due to matched bids. Clubs finishing within the bottom five will now receive a second-round pick as compensation if their initial pick slides due to other clubs matching bids on players from academies or through father-son rules.

This measure, intended to alleviate the disadvantage faced by teams like Richmond last year who dropped from Pick 2 to Pick 7, has been strongly criticised by St Kilda president Andrew Bassat, who argues it will actively incentivise teams to deliberately lose games – or ‘tank’ – to secure a bottom-five finish and gain the compensation pick. Bassat believes the changes fail to address the fundamental compromises within the draft and will ultimately lead to further distortion and instability.

Another key change concerns the draft bidding system itself. From this year onwards, clubs will be limited to using only two picks to match any bid placed on a concessional player. This new rule will significantly impact clubs like Port Adelaide and Carlton, who are expected to face high bids for their NGA and father-son prospects, Dougie Cochrane and Cody Walker respectively.

Port Adelaide chairman David Koch expressed his frustration, stating the changes were implemented too abruptly and dramatically, likening the situation to putting the ‘V’ back in AFL – a reference to Victorian-centric decision-making. He argued for a more gradual implementation over several years. Swann acknowledged that the changes have divided clubs, estimating that roughly half are unhappy with the new system.

She defended the AFL’s decision, stating that the changes were flagged last year and were aimed at achieving fair value in a system already complicated by father-son rules, NGAs, and northern academies. The AFL opted to ‘rip the bandaid off’ rather than defer the changes, fearing that delaying would only create further complications with other club-tied prospects.

Swann also addressed criticism regarding her previous role at Brisbane, where the club benefitted from the old ‘pick farming’ strategy to acquire the Ashcroft brothers. Beyond the draft changes, the discussion also touched upon a controversial 50-metre penalty awarded against Collingwood’s Ben Miller during a recent match.

Swann reiterated her stance that the penalty was correctly applied, despite criticism from commentators like Garry Lyon, who argued that Miller was unfairly penalised for being required to stand the mark instead of continuing to run with his opponent. Lyon passionately argued that Miller had no involvement in the marking contest and should not have been penalised for adhering to his defensive assignment.

Swann, while acknowledging the complexity of the situation, maintained that Miller was obligated to comply with the rules regarding standing the mark within the protected zone. The overall response to the AFL’s changes has been mixed, with clubs grappling with the implications for their draft strategies and expressing concerns about the potential for unintended consequences, particularly regarding tanking and the fairness of the bidding system.

The league maintains that the changes are necessary to ensure a more equitable and sustainable draft process, but the debate is likely to continue as clubs prepare for the upcoming national draft





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AFL Draft Compensation Picks Tanking Draft Bidding

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