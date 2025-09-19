AFL Faces Pressure to Revamp Pre-Finals Bye After Stewart's Concussion

Geelong's Tom Stewart's concussion during the preliminary final has intensified calls to move the AFL's pre-finals bye to the week before the grand final, ensuring players have adequate recovery time. This incident, alongside other player injuries, highlights the need for the league to prioritize player welfare and consider changes to the finals schedule.

The AFL faces mounting pressure to alter its pre-finals bye schedule, shifting it to the weekend preceding the grand final . This call to action intensifies following a significant incident in the preliminary final where Geelong's star defender, Tom Stewart , sustained a concussion during a tackle. Subsequently, Stewart was subbed out before the first quarter concluded, ruling him out of the grand final due to concussion protocols.

The incident unfolded during Geelong's dominant performance against Hawthorn, with a final score of 17.13 (115) to 13.7 (85). Coach Chris Scott expressed his devastation for Stewart, emphasizing the need for a change in the pre-finals bye arrangement. The current structure allows for a scenario where a player, concussed during a preliminary final, is unable to participate in the grand final, a situation deemed unacceptable by many. This situation showcases a nightmare scenario the AFL had hoped to avoid with the introduction of the 12-day concussion protocol. Geelong captain Patrick Dangerfield echoed Scott's sentiments, conveying his profound disappointment for his teammate and friend. He highlighted Stewart's crucial role in the team's success. AFL's new football boss Greg Swann has already indicated an openness to modifying the bye, acknowledging the critical issue of players missing the grand final due to preliminary final injuries. \The potential change in the pre-finals bye structure has gained significant traction within the football community, driven by player welfare concerns and the desire to ensure the availability of key players in the grand final. This also creates concerns around another Geelong defender, Jack Henry, who played through pain against the Hawks after teammate Connor O’Sullivan landed on his left ankle. The absence of Stewart could also force Geelong to reshuffle its lineup, potentially involving Mark Blicavs moving to the backline and Rhys Stanley returning from a hamstring injury. This reshuffling of the team's lineup highlights the potential impact of Stewart's absence on the team's strategy. Coach Scott alluded to the possibility of Rhys Stanley's return, saying the decision would depend on whether he's ready and if he should play. He indicated that Stanley's strong performance in training puts him in a favorable position for the upcoming grand final. Despite the setback, Scott expressed confidence in Geelong's readiness for the grand final, believing this team is in better shape than previous grand final squads during his coaching tenure. Geelong is in its third grand final in six seasons and the fourth during Scott's 15-year reign. Scott led Geelong to flags in 2011 and 2022. \Meanwhile, Hawthorn's coach, Sam Mitchell, was understandably less interested in discussing broader implications like the bye after his team's loss. Mitchell said his focus was on the immediate aftermath of the game. The incident involving Tom Stewart has further ignited the debate surrounding player welfare and the need for a more player-friendly finals schedule. The potential shift in the pre-finals bye underscores the AFL's commitment to adapting to the changing needs of the game and prioritizing the well-being of its players. The changes in the teams lineup and the reshuffle of roles will be key in the upcoming Grand Final. Scott believes this year's team is in better shape than any other he's coached to go all the way. The belief and the drive of the team will come into play in the Grand Final. The team has demonstrated the ability to overcome setbacks and adapt to challenges, which will be crucial in the high-pressure environment of the grand final. The team believes in the concept of change which is essential for stability and success. The belief and the mental fortitude of the coach and the team will be critical in the upcoming grand final





