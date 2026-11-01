AFL Free Agency: Delisted Players Seek New Clubs for 2027

AFL free agency opens as 105 delisted players seek new homes for 2027. Key signings include Jake Stringer to St Kilda and Harry Cunningham to Adelaide.

The 2027 AFL Free Agency Period officially opens on Monday morning, marking a critical deadline for clubs to finalize their playing lists before the national draft. This window provides a crucial lifeline for numerous players who have been delisted or released by their current teams. With the season approaching, there is significant movement expected as teams look to fill roster gaps and secure talent for the upcoming year.

Key Signings Shape Early Free Agency

St Kilda has confirmed its intention to recruit Jake Stringer, a veteran player with 250 career games. The 32-year-old is set to join the Saints, a move that would see him play for his fourth AFL club, placing him in rare company. His experience and longevity make him a valuable addition to the Saints squad as they prepare for the 2027 season.

Also read PNG Chiefs target marquee halfback in first NRL free agency period

Adelaide Crows have also moved quickly to secure Harry Cunningham, a 233-game defender. The club signed him to a two-year deal at West Lakes after he declined a one-year contract to remain with Sydney. Cunningham's defensive prowess is expected to strengthen the Crows backline significantly for the years ahead.

North Melbourne is widely tipped to welcome Elijah Tsatas and Samson Ryan to Arden Street this week. Both players were previously cut from Essendon and Richmond, respectively. Their potential arrival would add depth and versatility to the Kangaroos midfield and forward line as they look to improve their standing in the league.

Advertisement

First Nations List Spots Drive Recruitment

Carlton has long been linked with former Collingwood half-back Wil Parker. However, the Magpies are also showing interest in the player, creating a competitive environment for his services. This situation highlights the intense competition for skilled midfielders and backmen in the current market.

Port Adelaide is expected to sign Isaac Keeler, a former St Kilda utility player, as a Category B rookie. This recruitment utilizes the additional First Nations list spots that have been introduced for the 2027 season. The move allows the Power to bolster their list with talent that fits the specific criteria of the new rule.

Veteran defender Zac Williams has also gained interest from clubs utilizing similar First Nations list circumstances. Meanwhile, Robert Hansen, a small forward from Arden Street, is another AFL-ready First Nations player who may attract attention. Former Sydney Swan James Bell is reportedly of notable interest to GWS, who are also candidates for the league's new list spot initiative.

Redraft Opportunities for Delisted Talent

Several clubs have delisted players while leaving the door open for them to train over the summer and potentially earn back a list spot. Essendon has left the door open for Nik Cox, Tom Edwards, and Kayle Gerreyn to pursue this opportunity. Their performance in training could see them return to the senior list.

Carlton could welcome back twins Lucas and Ben Camporeale if they impress during the pre-season. Hawthorn will offer a similar opportunity to Max Ramsden and Flynn Perez, while Richmond is also likely to offer Steely Green a chance to prove his worth. These arrangements allow clubs to retain flexibility while assessing player fitness and form.

Advertisement

Nine players have been delisted this off-season with the explicit promise of being re-drafted by their club later in the month. This group is headlined by Gold Coast key forward and former No. 1 pick Jamarra Ugle-Hagan. His potential return to the Gold Coast Suns would be a significant storyline for the team.

The other eight names in this category include Riley Garcia from the Western Bulldogs, Ryan Byrnes and Dan Butler from St Kilda, and Elliott Himmelberg from the Gold Coast. Additionally, Harry DeMattia from Collingwood, Jaren Carr from Fremantle, and Luke Lloyd and Koby Evans from Brisbane are included. These players are waiting to see if their clubs will reinstate them on their lists.

Tasmania Prepares for AFL Entry

The Tasmanian Football Club is preparing for its entry into the AFL in 2028 through strategic recruitment of delisted talent. The club has signed a trio of experienced players: George Stevens from Geelong, Jack Williams from West Coast, and Xavier Walsh from Port Adelaide.

These three players will play for Tasmania's VFL side next season, gaining crucial experience at a high level. This recruitment strategy aims to build a competitive foundation for the club's inaugural AFL season. Their expertise will be vital in mentoring younger players and establishing a winning culture early on.

Previous movements, such as Jesse Hogan moving from GWS to Collingwood and Bodie Ryan moving from Hawthorn to Melbourne, demonstrate how delisted players can successfully transition via trade. These high-profile moves set a precedent for how the free agency period can reshape team dynamics and provide second chances for established athletes.