AFL Gather Round: Bombers Break Losing Streak, Lions Triumph, Swans Face Suns

Gather Round delivers a day of thrilling AFL action, with Essendon ending a long losing streak against Melbourne, Brisbane Lions holding off North Melbourne, and the Sydney Swans facing Gold Coast Suns. The day's schedule also includes Western Bulldogs vs Hawthorn.

The AFL 's Gather Round showcased a thrilling day of football, with several key matches unfolding across various venues. Essendon ended a lengthy losing streak against Melbourne at Adelaide Oval, while the Brisbane Lions secured a hard-fought victory against North Melbourne in the Barossa.

The day also featured a clash between top-four contenders, the Sydney Swans and Gold Coast Suns, at Norwood Oval, and a highly anticipated game between the Western Bulldogs and Hawthorn at the Adelaide Oval, the central venue for Gather Round.\The Essendon Bombers, after enduring a club-record 17-game losing streak, turned the tables on the Melbourne Demons with a dominant performance. The Bombers rallied after halftime, ultimately securing a convincing 45-point win with a final score of 17.11 (113) to 10.8 (68). The victory provided a much-needed lift for coach Brad Scott and his team. Highlights included Zach Merrett's stunning goal and Nate Caddy's mark, while Peter Wright kicked his first goal of the game late in the match. Meanwhile, in the Barossa, the Brisbane Lions faced a stern challenge from North Melbourne, but ultimately prevailed by 26 points, with Zac Bailey sealing the win with a goal in the dying seconds. The Lions' victory underscores their status as defending premiers and their ability to perform under pressure.\At Norwood Oval, the Sydney Swans and Gold Coast Suns squared off in a highly anticipated contest. The Swans, positioned second on the ladder, faced a determined Suns team, currently third, looking to build on their recent progress. The unique dimensions of Norwood Oval, with its narrower playing field, presented a different challenge for both teams. The Suns, who have experienced a mixed start to the season, were missing key players and would need to elevate their performance against a strong Sydney side. This match offered a significant test of the Suns' ability to compete against a perennial finals contender. Later in the day, the undefeated Western Bulldogs took on Hawthorn at Adelaide Oval, promising another exciting chapter in Gather Round's memorable narrative





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AFL Gather Round Essendon Melbourne Brisbane Lions North Melbourne Sydney Swans Gold Coast Suns Western Bulldogs Hawthorn

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