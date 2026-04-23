AFL Investigates Carlton's Handling of Elijah Hollands' Mental Health Episode

Carlton Football Club has submitted its findings to the AFL regarding Elijah Hollands’ mental health episode, as investigations continue by both the AFL and WorkSafe Victoria. The club is facing scrutiny over its handling of the situation, with coach Michael Voss claiming the club is being 'bullied'.

Carlton Football Club has formally submitted its internal investigation findings to the Australian Football League ( AFL ) regarding the concerning mental health episode experienced by player Elijah Hollands during Round 6.

This submission comes as both the AFL and WorkSafe Victoria, the state's workplace safety regulator, continue their separate investigations into the incident and the club's handling of the situation. The scrutiny centers on Carlton's awareness of Hollands’ condition leading up to the match against Collingwood and the actions taken, or not taken, during and after the game.

Hollands remains absent from the club while receiving support, and the possibility of sanctions for Carlton has not been ruled out, despite the club’s emphasis on using the situation to improve protocols for similar cases in the future. The club released a statement Thursday evening confirming its response to the AFL’s request for information. The statement reiterated Carlton’s primary concern for the wellbeing of Hollands, his family, and the wider club community, acknowledging the complexity and sensitivity of the matter.

It emphasized a commitment to full cooperation with the AFL’s process and refrained from providing further public comment until the investigation is concluded, citing respect for the privacy of those involved. The club expressed gratitude for the patience and understanding of its members and the public. Earlier in the day, Carlton coach Michael Voss voiced strong criticism of what he described as “bullying” behavior directed towards the club and Hollands from external sources.

Voss declined to provide details about Hollands’ current condition, stating that his communication has been primarily with the player’s family. He acknowledged the ongoing AFL investigation and expressed confidence in the process, anticipating that it would yield findings. Voss staunchly defended the club’s management of Hollands on the day of the match, responding to significant public criticism surrounding the events that unfolded.

Video footage widely circulated online showed Hollands exhibiting unusual behavior prior to the game’s commencement, and his on-field performance was limited, culminating in being benched during the final quarter with only one disposal recorded. Voss passionately argued that the situation had been inappropriately transformed into a public spectacle, leading to harsh and judgmental commentary.

He lamented the lack of compassion and empathy displayed by some, highlighting the tendency to draw conclusions based on incomplete information and a lack of understanding of Hollands’ personal history. He specifically accused certain parties of engaging in “bullying” tactics, emphasizing the detrimental impact on the individuals involved, particularly Hollands’ family. This incident is not isolated; Hollands previously took two periods of personal leave from Carlton last year, subsequently revealing his struggles with mental health and alcohol-related issues.

The club’s response and the subsequent investigations are occurring within a broader context of increasing awareness and concern regarding player mental health within the AFL. The AFL has been actively working to improve support systems and protocols for players facing mental health challenges, and this case is likely to further inform those efforts.

The outcome of the AFL and WorkSafe investigations could have significant implications for Carlton Football Club, potentially leading to sanctions or requiring substantial changes to its player welfare procedures. The focus remains on ensuring the wellbeing of Elijah Hollands and providing him with the necessary support to navigate his challenges, while also addressing the broader systemic issues surrounding mental health in professional sport.

Resources are available for those needing support, including Lifeline at 13 11 14 and beyondblue at 1300 224 636, as well as through GPs and trusted healthcare professionals





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