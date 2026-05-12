AFL Legend Luke Hodge Steps Down from All-Australian Panel Over Betting Agency Links; Irish AFLW Team Push Gains Traction

Two-time premiership Hawks legend Luke Hodge has resigned as an All-Australian selector due to his betting agency ties, echoing Kane Cornes' earlier decision. Meanwhile, AFLW president Eddie McGuire has expressed strong interest in expanding the women's competition to include an Irish team, reflecting growing international engagement in the sport.

Luke Hodge , the legendary four-time premiership player for Hawthorn, has resigned from his role as an All-Australian selector and Rising Star judge following his association with a betting agency .

His decision follows a similar move by four-time Port Adelaide best and fairest winner Kane Cornes, who also stepped down due to Sportsbet's updated policy on aligning talent from any sports code with official roles. This new policy emerged after the betting agency cut ties with AFL field umpire Nick Foot, who had been involved in the contentious Zak Butgers Tribunal case.

Hodge expressed being taken aback by Cornes' departure, stating, “I didn’t know it was a conflict,” before confirming his own resignation. He emphasized the need to avoid any questions about the integrity of the All-Australian selections, as even the appearance of conflict could undermine public trust in the process. Hodge, who had recently joined the panel alongside David Mundy and Joel Selwood, would have replaced Nathan Buckley, Matthew Pavlich, and Josh Mahoney in these roles.

Meanwhile, discussions are underway for the inclusion of an Irish team in the AFL Women’s competition, with Collingwood president Eddie McGuire indicating a genuine enthusiasm for the idea. This push comes as momentum builds for the first-ever AFLW International Rules game, set to take place in Australia later this year.

During a recent meeting with Irish officials, including Consul-General Marie-Clare Hughes and Ambassador Fiona Flood, McGuire revealed ongoing conversations at the AFL level about expanding the AFLW league to include an Irish side as the 20th team, alongside Tasmania’s entry. The concept is driven by the substantial number of Irish players currently in the AFLW—39 on existing lists, plus two recent draft picks—and the strong cultural ties between Australia and Ireland.

McGuire speculated that the team could adopt a Celtic-inspired name, such as the “Melbourne Celtics,” to honor both Irish heritage and the Indigenous connection to Australia. This expansion could mark a historic moment in the league’s evolution, solidifying international interest and participation in women’s Aussie Rules football





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