AFL News: Bailey Humphrey 'wrestling' with footy future, Darcy Parish 'would look for a way out' of Essendon, Zak Butters' free agency race

A contracted Gold Coast gun is reportedly 'wrestling' with his footy future as three Victorian clubs circle. Plus, the Bomber who 'would look for a way out' of Essendon, North Melbourne's Butters curveball, and Richmond's response to Lalor rumblings. Read on in Trade Whispers.

A contracted Gold Coast gun is reportedly 'wrestling' with his footy future as three Victorian clubs circle. Plus, the Bomber who 'would look for a way out' of Essendon, North Melbourne's Butters curveball, and Richmond's response to Lalor rumblings.

Read on in Trade Whispers. Watch every match of every round of the AFL Premiership Season LIVE and ad-break free during play on FOX FOOTY, available on Kayo Sports. For Free and confidential support call 1800 858 858 or visit gamblinghelponline.org.au. Gold Coast's Bailey Humphrey 'continues to wrestle with his football future' barely half a year after considering a move home.

The 21-year-old hybrid forward is contracted at the Suns through the 2028 season, but is again being eyed off by Victoria-based clubs after exploring a move in last year's trade period. That included meeting with Demons coach Steven King, despite Gold Coast being steadfast in its stance that Humphrey was not on the trade table. Now, SEN's Sam Edmund reports on Thursday that three Victorian clubs - Hawthorn, Melbourne and Carlton - are 'most actively' courting the Gippsland Power product.

Humphrey is struggling to assert himself this season, managing just eight goals from his eight games, while winning less of the footy compared to last year. While the No.6 pick from 2022 ponders his footy future, Edmund added in his report: 'It remains to be seen whether Humphrey pushes again for a move and if that resolve will be tested.

' But if he were to push for a Carrara departure, the Hawks and Blues appear harder-pressed to be able to conjure the draft capital to trade for him, compared to the Demons. All-Australian midfielder Darcy Parish 'would look for a way out' of Essendon, according to Channel 7 reporter Tom Morris. Parish assessed rival club interest in 2023 before shunning free agency and re-signing with the Bombers until the 2028 season.

But speaking on Channel 7's The Agenda Setters on Wednesday night, Morris said Parish would now entertain a move away from Essendon - although an official trade would be tricky. North Melbourne coach Alastair Clarkson says his club is one of 17 rivals that'd love to have Port Adelaide star Zak Butters. With his Kangaroos having their mid-season bye this week, Clarkson on Wednesday was curiously spotted by both 9 News and 7 News in Adelaide.

Clarkson told 9 News Adelaide he was in town to support Virginia-based gin company 36S while Roos players and staff had some time away from the club. But with Butters' Power also having the bye - an occasion seen as crucial to the free agent's call on his footy future - Clarkson suggested his club would love to be part of the free agency race.

'There's 17 other clubs I'm sure that'd be rapt to have Zak Butters on their list. But whilst he's a contracted player and until he indicates what he's going to be doing, we'll sit and wait like everyone else has,' Clarkson told 9 News Adelaide. Clarkson added to 7 News: 'Every club is trying to do exactly the same thing. They want their list to be better and we're no different.

' The Western Bulldogs and Geelong have been the two clubs most strongly linked to Butters, while Richmond and Melbourne are also understood to have some interest. Butters last week indicated he would visit his family home in Darley during the Power's bye weekend to help him make a call on his footy future, which will be an 'emotional' decision





FOXSportsAUS / 🏆 24. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

AFL Gold Coast Victorian Clubs Darcy Parish Zak Butters Free Agency Trade Period Draft Capital All-Australian Brownlow Votes Injury Setbacks Yiooken Trophy Roos Players Virginia-Based Gin Company 36S Free Agency Race Contracted Player Darley Power's Bye Weekend Emotional Decision

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