Sydney Swans forward Tom Papley has been suspended for three matches and fined after a secondary roadside drug test confirmed cocaine and MDMA in his system.

Sydney Swans forward Tom Papley will miss the first three matches of the 2027 AFL season after the AFL banned him for three matches for conduct unbecoming.

The penalty follows a roadside drug test on November 2 that confirmed the presence of cocaine and MDMA. The AFL announced the sanction on Wednesday afternoon. It is the strongest penalty the league has handed to a player over a drugs matter, exceeding the standard two-match suspensions given to Jack Ginnivan, Bailey Smith and Lachie Cowan after their drug use became public.

Also read Port Adelaide defender Josh Sinn banned six matches for betting on AFL games

Tom Papley Arrested After Positive Drug Test

Papley, 30, was stopped by NSW Police on November 2 for a random roadside licence check near the Swans headquarters at Moore Park in Sydney. He was issued with a court attendance notice for driving with a suspended licence, due to an unpaid parking fine. Papley then completed a random drug test that returned a positive initial result. On Wednesday, the AFL said the secondary sample had confirmed the presence of cocaine and MDMA.

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The league issued a notifiable adverse finding against Papley under its Illicit Drugs Policy and placed a drug strike against his name. He will also be required to complete additional illicit drug-education training beyond what is mandated across the league. NSW Police fined Papley 722 dollars and suspended his driver licence for three months. A suspended 5,000 dollar fine also hangs over his head.

Separately, he will appear in court for driving with a suspended licence. The suspension covers the Swans pre-season Community Series games and the first three rounds of the home and away season. The penalty is backed by the Swans and the AFL Players Association. It breaks new ground by taking into account that Papley was behind the wheel of a car when police detected his drug use.

Penalty Reflects Broader Pullman Hotel Scandal

Sources with knowledge of the matter, but not authorised to speak publicly, said the penalty took into account the broader context of his offences, including that he was behind the wheel of a car when police detected his drug use. That broader context includes the fact Papley had five teammates suspended by the Swans at the end of the 2026 season because of the Pullman hotel scandal.

The fallout from that incident was a factor in the three-match ban, as the Swans and the AFL were said to be incredulous that a player of Papley's stature and seniority would behave so recklessly after the club's trauma. Isaac Heeney, Chad Warner, Riley Bice and James Jordon are all now expected to return in round one after serving club-imposed suspensions in the final month of the 2026 season for breaching behavioural standards at an early morning party at East Melbourne's Pullman hotel.

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Nick Blakey was also suspended over that incident and has since been traded to North Melbourne. Victoria Police announced last week that no charges would be laid after an investigation into allegations a sexual assault took place at that party, where three exotic dancers had been hired by the players. The players have reportedly denied any wrongdoing and Victoria police decided not to press charges due to insufficient evidence. In a statement, Papley apologised for his behaviour.

Papley Issues Formal Apology for His Actions

I am extremely sorry for my behaviour which has caused distress for my family, everyone connected to the club and broader industry, he said. I accept my actions have fallen well short of the standards that is expected of me at this football club, and I will work very hard to win the trust back of everyone in the wider community. Road safety is something that affects everyone in our community, and I take full accountability for my mistake.

I would also like to take this opportunity to thank my wife, my family, my manager Winston, the club, my teammates, the AFLPA and all those who have supported me over the last fortnight. AFL chief operating officer Tom Harley, the former Sydney CEO, said the Swans supported the sanction imposed on the star forward. The player is being held accountable for his actions and has acknowledged he made a grave mistake, Harley said.

AFL players are well-educated when it comes to the harms associated with illicit drug use. The league said the ban reflected the seriousness of the breach and took into account that Papley was driving at the time of the offence. Swans chief executive Matthew Pavlich expressed bitter disappointment after the drug test result hurled the AFL club back into the spotlight. Pavlich said Papley understood the sanction and was taking responsibility for his mistakes.

Tom understands the sanction and is taking responsibility for his mistakes, Pavlich said. While we are very disappointed in his actions, he is an important member of the team, and we will work closely with him and the entire AFL program to reinstate the high standards the Club expects of everyone. We need to be better and change must occur.