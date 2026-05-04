AFL Power Rankings: Swans Still on Top, Lions Loom as Threats

An in-depth look at the latest AFL Power Rankings, analyzing team performances, upcoming schedules, and premiership contenders. Includes insights into the Sydney Swans, Brisbane Lions, Fremantle Dockers, Geelong Cats, and Western Bulldogs, alongside a responsible gambling message.

The Australian Football League ( AFL ) Power Rankings are a dynamic assessment of team performance, considering wins, losses, opposition quality, and potential for improvement. The rankings aren't solely based on results but also incorporate predictive analysis and current form.

Currently, the Sydney Swans lead the rankings at 7-1 with a percentage of 165.5%, having recently played a thrilling draw against Melbourne. Despite conceding 17 goals, their upcoming schedule against the Kangaroos and Magpies appears manageable, with expectations of reaching a 9-1 record before a significant clash with Geelong. The Brisbane Lions, though not currently the hottest team, are still considered strong premiership contenders, with a challenging month ahead including games against Geelong, Fremantle, and GWS.

Fremantle, also at 7-1 with a 133% percentage, is highlighted for the potential impact of player Hayden Young, but their narrow winning margins raise concerns about relying on luck. Geelong demonstrated resilience in their recent win against North Melbourne, but still appear a step below the league's elite, and face a historically competitive rivalry with Collingwood. The Western Bulldogs, despite a four-game losing streak, are still viewed with faith, though their recent loss to Fremantle suggests a need for improvement.

The article also emphasizes the importance of responsible gambling, providing a helpline number (1800 858 858) and a website (gamblinghelponline.org.au) for free and confidential support. The analysis delves into specific game details, such as Hawthorn's unexpected win over Collingwood due to goalkicking accuracy, and the Lions' potential to assert their dominance against fellow contenders. The rankings are a fluid assessment, constantly evolving with each round of matches and team developments.

The article provides detailed insights into each team's strengths, weaknesses, and upcoming challenges, offering a comprehensive overview of the current AFL landscape. It also touches upon the subjective nature of power rankings, acknowledging the blend of statistical analysis and predictive judgment involved. The discussion of Fremantle's close wins highlights the precariousness of relying on narrow margins for success, while the Bulldogs' situation underscores the importance of addressing performance issues despite a relatively healthy squad.

The article ultimately paints a picture of a highly competitive AFL season, with several teams vying for premiership contention and unpredictable outcomes shaping the league's narrative





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AFL Power Rankings Sydney Swans Brisbane Lions Fremantle Dockers Geelong Cats Western Bulldogs Australian Football League Gambling Help Football

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