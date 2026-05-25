AFL Premiership Season News: Two Glaring Fails, New Flag Favourite Emerges, and Injury Setbacks

The news text discusses the recent AFL Premiership Season matches, including the performance of the Crows and Hawks, the dominant performance of the Lions, and the impressive victory of the Blues over Port Adelaide.

Two glaring fails and a tricky Bombers grade, arguably a new flag favourite has emerged after two convincing wins on the bounce. The Crows were the better team in the first and final terms against the Hawks.

But when they didn't put it on the scoreboard early, they left too much too late. Darcy Fogarty had the chance to put Adelaide in front in the dying minutes, but his snap sailed wide and the Hawks sealed it moments later. Skipper Jordan Dawson was everywhere as he tried to lift his side with 28 disposals – a team-high 12 of them contested possessions — nine tackles, seven inside 50s, six intercepts, 661m gained and a goal.

Lachlan McAndrew was impressive in the first three terms before running out of gas in the last quarter. He finished with 12 disposals, a team-high seven clearances, 22 hit-outs, five tackles and a goal. Sam Berry laid 10 tackles while Izak Rankine dominated in the second term before his night ended early with injury. The Crows' 40 per cent efficiency inside 50 proved costly on a night where they dominated from the centre bounce.

But around the ground, Adelaide was beaten to the footy, losing the stoppage count -15. The Crows were completely dominant in the first term, but had just a 12-point buffer to show for it. And once Hawthorn got momentum, Adelaide couldn't stop the run as the Crows coughed up seven straight goals. Josh Rachele would have some moments he'd like back – including a 'dive' that saw him fined for staging as he tried to milk a 50m penalty.

Dan Curtin (8 disposals) and Ben Keays (10) also had little impact. Well, that was brutal. Brisbane was put to the sword as GWS produced its biggest ever score in a stunning mauling. The Lions were hapless in a particular concerning third quarter where they conceded 14-straight goals in truly shocking scenes.

And suddenly Chris Fagan's side couldn't have looked less like a reigning premier in a second-straight blowout loss as real questions well get asked of the 6-5 side ahead of a meeting with the ladder-leading Dockers. Lachie Neale continued his strong form in 2026 with 32 disposals, 16 contested, 10 clearances and one goal. He at times was the only Lions mid that looked up for the fight.

After being down on form, Cam Rayner kicked three goals as Brisbane's highest-rated player, while Darcy Wilmot had 27 touches, 10 marks and 5252 metres gained. The defensive concerns are clearly the main issue. Brisbane has dropped to the competition's No. 14 ranked defence (averaging 96 points against) after it was ranked No. 6 last season (78 points). It's numbers that simply won't get it done for a team with flag aspirations.

But it's more a mentality and 'attitude' thing, as put by Saints great Leigh Montagna, that extends over the entire field. If we're being picky, the Blues could've really buried the Power in the second half. After starting the game with 8.0, they then kicked 5.14. But the fact they still scored from 53 per cent of their inside 50s, plus didn't rely on their stoppage scoring, paid big dividends.

The Pies celebrated Scott Pendlebury's record game in style, even if West Coast took them all the way. Heck, Collingwood really didn't get any chance to celebrate the big milestone in game, such was how close it was. But the win came at a cost with brutal injury setbacks to Jamie Elliott (ACL) and Darcy Moore (hamstring) to put a dampener on an otherwise memorable day for the black and white faithful.

While it was Scott Pendlebury's day, Nick Daicos quickly stole the limeligh





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AFL Premiership Season Crows Vs Hawks Lions Vs GWS Blues Vs Port Adelaide Scott Pendlebury's Record Game Injury Setbacks Dominant Performance Impressive Victory

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