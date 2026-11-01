The AFL will conduct a wholesale review of draft rules, including the father-son rule and a mid-season trade period, after the next two Tasmania drafts. The league backed club recommendations from a survey but stopped short of an industry-wide forum.

The AFL will review the father-son rule and a mid-season trade period as part of a wholesale overhaul of player movement and the national draft.

Father-son Rule Under Review Post Tasmania

The review will take place after the next two Tasmania drafts, which will be heavily compromised by the construction of the new Devils team. League officials want to return the draft to a simpler system of player allocation. Cody Walker was drafted by Carlton last week as a father-son selection, following in the footsteps of his dad Andrew, a 202-gamer for the Blues. The league backed a range of recommendations made by clubs in a survey conducted by this masthead.

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However, it fell short of agreeing to an industry-wide forum, largely due to the unlikelihood of reaching a consensus among self-interested clubs. Executive head of football Greg Swann said there was merit in a searching review of the rules after the next two drafts. We are continually getting input and feedback from clubs, but we also have a unique situation with Tasmania coming in and those list rules, Swann said.

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There is an opportunity to have a look at a whole range of those issues post Tasmania and those conversations being finalised to bring the draft back to something a bit simpler. That father-son rule would be in the mix, Swann said. All the things raised are the sorts of things we will look at.

Free Agency Rules Face Collective Bargaining

Rules around free agency, which came into effect at the end of 2012, will be part of the next collective bargaining agreement discussions with the AFL Players Association. The players union has already expressed a desire to cut the qualifying period for free agency from eight years to six. The clubs and league have strongly resisted a cut of this type.

Clubs raised the idea, in a survey by this masthead, of the AFL imposing caps on player contract lengths, which have grown rapidly due to free agency. Clubs have also discussed whether the top-finishing teams each year should be precluded from accessing the top pay band of free agents.

Academies and Side Deals Scrutinised by Clubs

Most clubs also wanted changes to prevent the sort of side deals that were attached to the free agency moves of players, for example the deal that got Zak Butters from Port Adelaide to the Western Bulldogs. The northern academies are popular with the AFL, but the questions of how they could operate best and how best to allocate players to the various academies would be examined.

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Seven clubs approved of the academies, six wanted to scrap them, and six more felt the academy in NSW was still needed but Queensland now no longer required an academy as participation levels in that state were now high. The AFL has already commenced an examination of the VFL, possible VFL club alignments with Talent League clubs and better investment in its elite pathway programs.

Pick Purchasing and Roster Cuts Proposed

The AFL would also strongly consider pick purchasing, where clubs can use salary cap space to effectively buy a draft pick from another club, and cutting the rookie list to only have one playing list. All 19 clubs, including the incoming Devils, were polled by this masthead on a wide range of issues about player movement and development.

The club representatives, a mix of chief executives, list managers, recruiters and football managers, spoke on the condition of anonymity in order to speak freely. Clubs are frustrated that the current system has grown organically with annual changes and would not be the system the AFL would choose if it started from scratch. A majority of clubs felt the northern academies had been effective in growing talent, but disliked the inequitable distribution of those players throughout the competition.

A majority also agreed that the current framework would not be chosen if starting from scratch, signaling a strong desire for significant structural reform in the near future.