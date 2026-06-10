AFL Round 14: Logan Morris Emerges as $2M Target, North Melbourne's Woes, Dawson's Rise

Leigh Montagna tips Logan Morris for a $2 million deal, North Melbourne's stats show little improvement, and Jordan Dawson shines in a career-best season.

AFL Round 14 brings a host of compelling storylines, headlined by the emergence of Brisbane Lions young gun Logan Morris as a potential $2 million per season player.

Dual All-Australian Leigh Montagna believes the 21-year-old forward, who has booted 32 goals in 2026 at an average of 2.7 per game, is on track to command a massive contract extension. Morris ranks fourth in the AFL for marks inside 50, second for shots at goal, and first for scoreboard impact, placing him in elite company alongside Jeremy Cameron and Lance Franklin.

Montagna noted that rival clubs would be lining up to offer Morris $2 million annually, especially with Tasmania entering the league and targeting him. The Lions face a dilemma as they try to retain stars like Zac Bailey while managing their salary cap, and Montagna questioned whether Brisbane would be willing to pay top dollar to keep Morris from being poached.

Meanwhile, North Melbourne's 124-point loss to Fremantle has been labelled an all-club fail, raising serious concerns about the Kangaroos' progress under Alastair Clarkson. Despite winning as many games as last year (five), statistical analysis reveals little improvement: points against have barely changed (102.8 in 2025 vs 101.5 in 2026), and defensive metrics like scores per inside 50 and chain-to-score percentages remain stagnant.

Triple premiership Lion Jonathan Brown described the numbers as not good and suggested the defensive system is breaking down, especially given North's relatively soft draw. The Roos now face West Coast in a bid to bounce back, but the trip west has exposed their competitive shortcomings. On a brighter note, Adelaide Crows skipper Jordan Dawson is producing a career-best season despite personal adversity.

Dawson has posted a player rating of 18 (sixth in the AFL) and is averaging career highs with 1.3 goals per game, 25.1 disposals, 5.7 marks, 5.6 tackles, and 4.8 inside 50s. His ability to push forward and hit the scoreboard has been a key factor in Adelaide's improved form, showcasing his resilience and leadership.

Other talking points include the impact of key forwards in the trade market, with former Hawthorn sharpshooter Ben Dixon noting that top-tier tall forwards are increasingly valuable and harder to acquire, driving up contract demands across the league





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