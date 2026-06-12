AFL Roundup: Max King's Comeback, Suns' Midfield Concerns, and Geelong's Coach Fitness

St Kilda's Max King is recovering from a hamstring injury and rebuilding his fitness after a persistent knee problem. Gold Coast's Ben King leads the Coleman Medal with 38 goals. Geelong's Chris Scott is fit to coach tonight after falling ill earlier in the week.

Max King 's trip to the Gold Coast has been explained as a change of scenery as the St Kilda key forward aims for his long-awaited AFL comeback.

Saints coach Ross Lyon also said anyone putting too much weight on the club's published timeline for King's return is living in a fool's paradise, given the inexact science of injury rehabilitation. King, one of the Saints' most important players, has not played in the AFL since 2024 because of a persistent knee problem. Now he is recovering from a hamstring injury and rebuilding his fitness.

His twin brother Ben plays for Gold Coast and leads the Coleman Medal with 38 goals. Suns coach Damien Hardwick has thrown down the gauntlet to his star midfielders, raising the concern that they haven't played consistently well against contending sides. Hardwick said Matt Rowell was finding form after returning from injury and that could be the development that helps bring up his fellow onballers.

The Suns' football manager Craig Cameron is confident the team will re-sign big forwards Ben King and Jed Walter, despite huge interest from interstate clubs. Cameron stated Ben's a key forward and lots of clubs would like to get their hands on him. Geelong coach Chris Scott is fit to coach tonight after falling ill earlier in the week. Cats assistant coach James Rahilly confirmed Scott would coach during a pre-game chat. The opening ball-up is set for 7.40pm (AEST)





smh / 🏆 6. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

AFL Max King St Kilda Gold Coast Geelong

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Verdict in as Magpies defender learns fate for frightening tackleThe AFL tribunal has heard Billy Frampton’s case and made its decision.

Read more »

McKay's 30-second set shot controversy highlights need for rule clarity in AFLDuring the Blues' narrow win over Essendon, Harry McKay took a 30-second set shot from 60m out in the final two minutes, milking valuable game time. The umpire allowed the kick despite it being an improbable scoring opportunity, sparking debate about empowering officials to manage such situations and potential rule changes like reducing the shot clock for marks outside 50m.

Read more »

‘Living in a fool’s paradise’: Ross rues AFL mandate after same line of King questioning‘Living in a fool’s paradise’: Ross hits out at AFL mandate after same line of Saints questioning

Read more »

Geelong's Jack Bowes Undergoes Late Fitness Test Ahead of Gold Coast ClashGeelong's Jack Bowes has undergone a late fitness test for hamstring tightness ahead of their Friday night blockbuster against Gold Coast at GMHBA Stadium.

Read more »