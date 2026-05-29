AFL Rule Change Prevents Clear Goal Review in Geelong-Carlton Clash

A controversial no-goal call during the Geelong vs Carlton match highlighted a problem with the AFL's post-Round 7 review rules, as Dempsey's kicked goal was not sent to the ARC after play restarted.

During Friday night's AFL match between Geelong and Carlton, Dempsey opened the scoring with two early goals, his first a sharp shinned effort from the goal line.

However, a potential third goal became a major talking point. Goal umpire David Rodan, a former player, signalled a behind after Dempsey guided a loose ball onto his lower leg from the goal square. Rodan's view was impeded by Carlton's Blake Acres, who made accidental contact from behind, causing the umpire to be off-balance. Crucially, any contact below the knee is legally considered a kick, meaning the ball striking Dempsey's shin should have beenGoal.

Under normal circumstances, such a clear error, especially with an umpire obstructed, would be referred to the AFL's ARC (Assessment and Review Centre) for a video review. A correct ARC intervention would have overturned the behind and awarded Dempsey a goal.

However, a recent rule change, implemented after Round 7, now prevents such reviews once play has resumed. Previously, play would have been stopped at the next stoppage and the goal given. Now, the rule states that once the ball is back in play, neither the on-field umpires nor the ARC can call the game back; only the goal umpire can initiate a review, and only for specific scoring situations.

This new protocol was highlighted by the incident, as nearly a minute of subsequent play elapsed before any stoppage, making a review impossible under the current laws. The decision not to review, despite the obvious error and the obstruction, was therefore a direct consequence of the AFL's own rule modification. The change, designed to speed up the game and reduce stoppages, created a scenario where a clear scoring mistake could not be rectified.

As commentator Xander McGuire explained at half-time, the AFL had previously justified a different case (the so-called 'Marshall decision') but now strictly forbids pausing play for such a review after the restart. The incident underscores the tension between maintaining game flow and ensuring correct scoring outcomes, leaving fans and analysts to debate whether the rule needs refinement to handle clear and obvious errors in the goal square, especially when an umpire's vision is compromised.

Dempsey's early dominance was thus partially overshadowed by a procedural quirk that denied his team a likely additional goal on the scoreboard





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AFL Australian Rules Football Geelong Cats Carlton Blues Rule Change ARC Review Goal Umpire Scoring Error

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