AFL's Indigenous Strategy Deemed 'Shallow' by Former Advisory Council Chair

Former AFL Indigenous Advisory Council chairman Paul Briggs criticizes the league's new plan to address the decline in First Nations footballers as superficial and lacking understanding of grassroots issues, leading to his resignation. Concerns are raised about under-resourcing and the exclusion of the council from the development of the strategy.

Paul Briggs , a prominent Indigenous community leader and the former chairman of the AFL ’s Indigenous Advisory Council (IAC), has voiced strong criticism regarding the league's recent strategy to address the declining number of First Nations footballers. Briggs described the new head office plan as shallow and self-centered, indicating a significant lack of understanding of the critical issues within traditional Indigenous pathways for aspiring players.

His resignation from the IAC late last year, along with fellow directors Joe Morrison and Pat Turner, stemmed from the AFL Commission's decision to approve the new Indigenous blueprint without meaningful consultation with the council. The blueprint was reportedly devised by Taryn Lee, the AFL's newly appointed general manager of First Nations engagement and inclusion.

Briggs, who served as the inaugural chair of the IAC since its establishment by Gillon McLachlan in 2015 to advise on Indigenous strategy, highlighted that the council, which he led, was not adequately resourced. He also pointed out that the AFL proceeded with a new plan to which the IAC had not contributed, a situation he found deeply disrespectful. Briggs emphasized the importance of seeking advice, stating that while the AFL doesn't have to accept all recommendations, it should at least seek them.

He questioned the AFL's commitment to supporting Indigenous players to remain within the AFL system, particularly noting the need for greater support for Paul Vandenbergh, the game’s diversity talent manager. This concern was echoed by Ross Lyon, coach of the St Kilda Football Club, who publicly questioned AFL CEO Andrew Dillon about the decision to significantly reduce Vandenbergh’s allowance. The Indigenous players at St Kilda, including Bradley Hill, Liam Henry, Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera, and Marcus Windhager, have reportedly expressed deep concern over Vandenbergh's situation.

Vandenbergh, who is described as a father figure to Indigenous and Sudanese players across the league, has been instrumental in supporting players like Willie Rioli, Liam Collard, Tyson Stengle, and Bobby Hill as they have navigated various challenges. Briggs further elaborated that the AFL’s new Indigenous blueprint lacks sufficient football expertise in leadership positions, despite the appointment of individuals like Denise Bowden to the Commission and Taryn Lee in a senior role.

He argued that while Lee and Bowden are adept at social policy and campaigning, Paul Vandenbergh, despite not being a footballer, possesses invaluable experience and is the primary point of contact for many Indigenous players. Briggs stressed that Vandenbergh needs enhanced support and a dedicated portfolio with staff, given his extensive experience with players and his background as a former NBL professional.

Briggs suggested that crucial decisions within the AFL are often driven by process rather than a clear, strategic vision. He questioned how a single Indigenous individual could effectively influence the commission without adequate support structures beneath them. Internally, there is a perception that the AFL's inclusion and football departments operate in disconnect. While Chad Wingard's departure from Lee's inclusion team was a disappointment to some clubs, his subsequent appointment as the first national boss of the Next Generation Academies was seen as a positive development.

Lee, who previously held a senior inclusion role at Collingwood, has effectively stepped into a position similar to that of Tanya Hosch, although the role is no longer at an executive level. Hosch had previously raised concerns about declining Indigenous playing numbers at an AFL Indigenous camp, coinciding with a drop in pathway participation.

Echoing similar sentiments, Briggs criticized the AFL's proposal to consider mandating one Indigenous rookie spot per club. He argued that this approach leans towards a welfare model rather than fostering prosperity and productivity. Briggs questioned the effectiveness of such a mandate if it lacked synergy with regional development efforts. He highlighted practical barriers faced by aspiring players, such as single mothers struggling to get their children to training and shy boys hesitant to speak up during the selection process for pathways programs like the Bushrangers.

Briggs emphasized that a rookie spot is insufficient without comprehensive support. He called for a more strategic approach from the AFL, complete with a dedicated budget that reflects support for pathways from grassroots to elite levels. He stressed that the AFL's commitment needs to be stronger, acknowledging the vital role of community clubs and state leagues like AFL Victoria, SANFL, WAFL, and NTFL in developing talent that ultimately contributes to premiership success





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