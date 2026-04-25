AFL Scoreboard: Port Adelaide Leads Geelong, Collingwood Dominates Essendon on Anzac Day

Port Adelaide holds a halftime lead over Geelong in a tightly contested match, while Collingwood records a record-breaking Anzac Day victory against Essendon led by a stellar performance from Scott Pendlebury.

A captivating AFL contest between Port Adelaide and Geelong at the Adelaide Oval has seen Port take a 13-point lead into halftime. The first half was marked by a fierce struggle for dominance, particularly in the clearances where Port initially trailed significantly but fought back to level the count at 20 apiece.

Port has demonstrated superior tackling pressure, out-tackling Geelong 35-26, and holds a commanding lead in inside 50s, 29-18. Bailey Smith of Geelong leads all players with 17 disposals, while Jason Horne-Francis is Port's top ball-winner with 13 touches. Recent play has seen Christian Moraes extend Port's lead with a quick response goal, set up by excellent work from Corey Durdin. A compelling goal-kicking duel is unfolding between Jeremy Cameron and Mitch Georgiades, with Cameron already securing three goals.

Georgiades, despite missing a gettable shot, has also found the net, showcasing his potential for a significant haul. However, Geelong has suffered a blow with Mark Blicavs ruled out for the remainder of the match due to a hyperextended lateral ligament in his left knee, forcing a reshuffle in their team strategy. Jack Martin provided a crucial goal for Geelong, supported by Shannon Neale. Farrell also kicked a long goal for Port, capitalizing on poor marking from Geelong.

Blicavs is attempting to return after a knee injury scare, undergoing tests during the break. Meanwhile, at the MCG, Collingwood delivered a historic 77-point Anzac Day victory over Essendon, the largest margin ever recorded in an Anzac Day clash. Scott Pendlebury, at 38 years old, produced a career-best performance with 43 possessions and two goals, earning his fourth Anzac Day Medal. The Magpies' dominant third quarter sealed the win, with the final score being 20.17 (137) to 9.6 (60).

Pendlebury's performance overshadowed that of Nick Daicos, who still contributed 42 disposals. Pendlebury is on the verge of breaking the all-time VFL/AFL games record, currently held by Brent Harvey, and is set to equal the record in the upcoming match against Hawthorn





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