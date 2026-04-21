AFL Scraps Maligned Opening Round Format in Favor of Unified Season Launch

The AFL has permanently abandoned its Opening Round format following widespread criticism and internal acknowledgement that the experimental launch hindered the season momentum, with plans shifting to a new Hallelujah Round 1 for 2027.

The Australian Football League ( AFL ) has officially moved to discard its controversial Opening Round format, a soft launch strategy that was intended to prioritize the growth of the game in rugby league strongholds like New South Wales and Queensland.

Industry insiders, club officials, and a significant portion of the fanbase have criticized the experiment, labeling it a strategic failure that essentially granted the National Rugby League (NRL) a month-long head start in the national sporting conversation. The format, which saw only select clubs play in the initial week while others were forced into early byes, resulted in a fragmented start to the season that many felt diminished the spectacle and excitement of the sport’s return. Veteran AFL journalist Caroline Wilson confirmed the permanent cancellation of the concept, noting that while the league remains hesitant to admit the failure in official public statements, the sentiment behind closed doors is unanimous. Looking toward the 2027 season, the league is pivoting to a new strategy dubbed Hallelujah Round 1. This rebrand signals a return to a more traditional, inclusive start to the competition where all clubs take the field simultaneously. The scheduling transition is expected to coincide with a mid-March start date, pushed back by approximately two weeks to accommodate major international sporting events, specifically the Ashes cricket test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. The logistical complexity of this shift has forced the AFL to reconsider its long-standing traditions. For instance, the historic Richmond versus Carlton opening clash, which has served as the season’s curtain-raiser for nearly two decades, is reportedly set to be replaced by a Grand Final rematch, highlighting the league’s intent to create high-stakes blockbusters from the very first whistle. Beyond the opening weeks, the AFL is navigating a complex calendar involving Easter scheduling and the potential for a Wednesday season start to ensure all nine opening games are broadcast as premium events. Furthermore, the league is looking to reinforce its commitment to the popular Gather Round, which is currently slated for early in the season, likely in Round 3 or 4. There are also ongoing discussions regarding the State of Origin series, with strong predictions suggesting a return to Western Australia. As the league balances these competing interests, it aims to rectify the imbalances created by the previous three years of the Opening Round experiment. By prioritizing a full round of matches and securing prime venues, the AFL hopes to recapture its momentum and provide a more cohesive experience for fans who were left frustrated by the stuttering nature of recent season launches





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