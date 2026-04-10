AFL Season Analysis: Collingwood's Future, Melbourne's Rise, and Carlton's Consistency Struggles

An in-depth look at the current state of AFL, analyzing Collingwood's strategic direction, Melbourne's promising start to the season under new leadership, and Carlton's ongoing battle with consistency.

Delving into the state of play in the AFL , this piece examines Collingwood 's strategic direction, Melbourne 's promising start, and Carlton 's struggles to find consistency. Collingwood , mirroring Geelong's approach, has avoided a traditional rebuild, a strategy that prioritizes immediate competitiveness over long-term list management.

This resistance to a multi-year period of rebuilding stems from both public statements and private discussions within the club, especially during the Craig McRae era. However, this approach has led to a squad aging faster than a traditional football team might, prompting calls for a reset. The core concern revolves around maximizing the prime of talented players like Nick Daicos, ensuring several premiership opportunities in the coming years. Collingwood's recent draft trades, forgoing first-round picks for 2024 and 2025 while fielding one of the oldest teams in the league's history, reflects this desire to contend immediately. This aggressive approach, though understandable in the short term, poses risks to the team's long-term sustainability and could hinder their ability to consistently challenge for premierships. The success or failure of Collingwood's current approach will hinge on their ability to maintain their competitiveness without compromising their future prospects, a delicate balancing act that requires astute decision-making and a degree of luck. The focus remains on short-term gains, potentially jeopardizing the team's ability to remain competitive over an extended period.\Meanwhile, Melbourne's promising start to the season, under new coach Steven King, is analyzed. King's early tenure has been marked by a focus on team cohesion and building a strong club culture, exemplified by the celebration of veteran milestones. This emphasis on unity and camaraderie, as seen after their comeback victory against Carlton, points to a positive shift within the Demons. King's comments highlight the importance of team spirit and the significance of acknowledging player achievements, creating a supportive environment that can foster success. This focus on the team's bond and recognition of individual achievements has also been vital to create the supportive environment that has led to Melbourne's good form. The sense of unity and shared purpose King has fostered is crucial in turning Melbourne into an elite team. The Demons' performances, thus far, suggest they are developing both on and off the field. This team camaraderie could well be the foundation for a successful campaign. This emphasis on camaraderie is a crucial ingredient in team building.\Carlton, on the other hand, faces scrutiny after another inconsistent performance. Despite a strong start in their Gather Round clash, the Blues' inability to sustain their initial momentum has become a recurring theme. Despite coach Michael Voss's insistence that the team is close to clicking, their record of 1-4 reflects underlying issues. The team’s performance against Adelaide highlighted their inconsistent form, where a promising first quarter was followed by a downturn. The pattern of fast starts followed by an eventual fade is a cause for concern. The pressure is mounting on Carlton to turn things around. The team's inconsistencies, particularly their struggles to maintain their initial energy throughout matches, are holding them back. With time running out to make an impact, the Blues need to find a way to address these problems and get back on track. Their inability to maintain intensity for a full game is a key factor in their struggles. The analysis of these three teams reveals the varied challenges and strategies employed across the AFL landscape





brisbanetimes / 🏆 13. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

AFL Collingwood Melbourne Carlton Season Analysis

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

‘The only conclusion’ to take from ‘salt of the earth’ star’s brutal axing… and why it could workAFL: Carlton coach Michael Voss has brushed off any questions related to his future at Carlton in a recent press conference.

Read more »

‘Head wobble’: Club great’s scathing Eagles take-down as ‘putrid’ loss exposes early flawAFL: Will Schofield went off on the Eagles during AFL Tonight.

Read more »

AFL Rebuilds Diverge: Melbourne's Trade Success vs. Essendon's RegretMelbourne's successful trade strategy, involving the departure of key players and acquisition of draft picks, contrasts sharply with Essendon's decision, as both teams prepare to meet in Gather Round. The article highlights the contrasting outcomes of their respective rebuilds.

Read more »

AFL rule tweak for last disposal under fire after Carlton defender Nick Haynes penalised against Adelaide7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

Read more »

Carlton left to rue 10-minute capitulation as Adelaide storm to impressive victory7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

Read more »

Collingwood Chief Slams AFL Fixture, Calls for OverhaulCollingwood chief Craig Kelly has strongly criticized the AFL fixture, deeming it flawed and unequal, and proposing a radical overhaul including a mid-season mini-cup and a reevaluation of revenue models.

Read more »