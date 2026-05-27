AFL Star Izak Rankine Suffers Calf Strain; Controversial Treatment Raises Eyebrows

Adelaide Crows star Izak Rankine has been sidelined with a moderate calf strain after a controversial treatment involving deep heat during the match. The incident has sparked debate among experts about the appropriateness of such treatment for a torn calf.

Adelaide Crows star Izak Rankine has been ruled out indefinitely after suffering a moderate calf strain during Saturday night's match against the Western Bulldogs. The 26-year-old was in scintillating form in the first half, dominating with his explosive speed and precise kicking, before pulling up sharply in obvious discomfort during the third quarter.

As he hobbled to the bench, television cameras captured the Crows' medical staff applying deep heat to his calf in an attempt to manage the injury and potentially allow him to return to the field. However, the following day the club confirmed the strain was more serious than initially thought, with scans revealing a moderate tear. The use of deep heat has drawn sharp criticism from AFL experts, with former players Dale Thomas and Kane Cornes expressing disbelief.

'Rubbing deep heat on a calf strain is a recipe for disaster,' Thomas said on the Agenda Setters podcast. Cornes echoed the sentiment, saying, 'I couldn't believe it. They got the deep heat out to rub into his torn calf. I just wonder whether if they had their time again, they wouldn't have cooked him as much as they had, considering his history with soft tissue and how important he is to them.

If you've torn a calf and you rubbed deep heat into it, not good recovery, I don't think.

' The incident has sparked a broader debate about the appropriateness of such treatments for acute muscle injuries, with many medical experts suggesting that heat application can exacerbate inflammation and delay healing. Rankine's injury is a significant blow for the Crows, who have been relying heavily on him as a full-time midfielder in recent weeks.

After spending just 25% of game time in the midfield during the first six rounds, he was deployed there for a whopping 97% of his time between Rounds 8 and 11. That increased workload may have contributed to the setback, as Rankine has a history of soft tissue issues. The Crows are yet to provide a specific timeframe for his return, but moderate calf strains typically require two to four weeks of recovery.

The team will also be without Riley Thilthorpe for the upcoming clash after he received a one-match ban for striking. Taylor Walker, who was dropped to the SANFL last week, is the obvious replacement for Thilthorpe. Walker has been in solid form at state level and could provide a strong target up forward.

However, the absence of Rankine, who has been one of Adelaide's most dynamic players this season, leaves a void in both midfield and forward line. The Crows will need to reshuffle their lineup for their next match against Essendon, with players like Matt Crouch and Sam Berry likely to see increased midfield time.

The club's medical team is also facing scrutiny over their handling of the injury, with many questioning why deep heat was used instead of ice or other conservative measures. In a statement, the Crows said they followed standard protocols but acknowledged that each injury is unique. As the debate continues, Rankine will focus on rehabilitation, with the hope of returning before the finals push.

The Crows currently sit sixth on the ladder and cannot afford a prolonged absence for one of their key playmakers





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Izak Rankine Adelaide Crows Calf Strain AFL Injury Deep Heat Controversy

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