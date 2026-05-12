AFL Timekeeping Errors Spark Concerns After Back-to-Back Malfunctions

The AFL faces intense scrutiny following two major timekeeping errors in a single weekend, including a 51-second lapse during Richmond’s game against Adelaide, raising questions about the league’s operational reliability.

For the second time within the same weekend, the AFL encountered significant timekeeping errors , raising concerns about the league’s operational efficiency and reliability. The first issue arose during the Geelong-Collingwood game on Saturday night when the clock inexplicably froze for about a minute during the third quarter.

The problem occurred just as Geelong had surged to a 34-point lead with three minutes and 36 seconds remaining. Initially, the countdown stopped entirely, and when it resumed, it showed only two minutes and 56 seconds left before an additional minute was added—resulting in an extra one minute and 49 seconds of gameplay being played, significantly altering the match’s flow.

The timekeepers involved in this incident were swiftly stood down following the game, reflecting the league’s attempt to address the issue promptly. However, the problems did not end there. On the very next day, during Richmond’s clash with Adelaide, another timekeeping malfunction was discovered. As revealed by Tom Morris on *The Agenda Setters*, 51 seconds went unaccounted for after Tim Taranto received a free kick.

Despite the play continuing on the field, the clock remained stuck at 10:48, once again highlighting a systemic issue with the AFL’s timekeeping protocols. This marked the third such malfunction of the season, prompting further scrutiny of the league’s administrative oversight. While the outcome of the game was unaffected—Adelaide winning comfortably by 37 points—the inconsistency has sparked widespread criticism. The potential implications are severe, as such errors could drastically alter match results, particularly in tightly contested games.

Craig Hutchison questioned whether the timekeeping process needed to become more professionalized to align with the rest of the competition’s standards, while Caroline Wilson suggested the problem stemmed from operational inefficiencies. Though AFL CEO Laura Kane has reportedly taken swift action, the recurring nature of these mistakes casts doubt on whether the league’s timekeeping issues have been fundamentally resolved





7NewsSydney / 🏆 16. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

AFL Timekeeping Errors Geelong Vs Collingwood Richmond Vs Adelaide Laura Kane

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

New order: AFL Commission set for huge shake-up under new bossAs part of a wide-ranging interview with this masthead, AFL chairman Craig Drummond said the league is “150 per cent” committed to the Giants staying in Sydney.

Read more »

Dark horse forced into late change, ends young gun’s 646-day AFL absence — LIVEAFL: On AFL 360, Garry Lyon put West Coast Eagles coach Andrew McQualter in the hot seat, asking the tough questions regarding his team.

Read more »

AFL introduces First Nations Impact Fund and considering extra list spots for indigenous playersIn response to the alarming decline in the number of indigenous players at the top level of the Australian Football League (AFL), AFL boss Andrew Dillon announces the launch of the First Nations Impact Fund, which aims to grow indigenous representation across the industry by investing in talent programs and culturally safe environments. He also reveals that the AFL is considering giving clubs an extra list spot specifically for indigenous players. St Kilda star Brad Hill welcomes the move and hopes more indigenous people will be included in discussions regarding the boosting indigenous players at the AFL level.

Read more »

‘Made that approach’: Big Blues free agent play revealed; Pies’ trade pivot on star — WhispersAFL: Ralphy speaks on AFL Tonight about Collingwoods list calls.

Read more »