AFL Trade Market Update Richmond Departures and Essendon Uncertainty

An in-depth analysis of the potential player movements in the AFL including the exit of Richmond stars and the struggling youth at Essendon.

The Australian Football League is entering a period of significant transition as several high-profile players face uncertain futures at their current clubs. At the heart of this instability are the Richmond Tigers , where a cornerstone of their golden era is preparing to move on.

Dylan Broad, a stalwart who contributed to three premiership victories between 2017 and 2020, is expected to leave Punt Road at the conclusion of the current season. As an unrestricted free agent, Broad is eyeing a return to his home state of Western Australia. Both the West Coast Eagles and Fremantle Dockers have been informed of his intentions, though it remains unclear whether he will continue his professional playing career or transition into a different role.

Broad's journey has been one of the most impressive in recent memory, having entered the league as a mature-age recruit via the 2015 draft. His consistency and reliability have made him a fan favorite and a tactical asset for the Tigers for nearly a decade.

However, Broad may not be the only high-profile exit for the Tigers. Jacob Hopper is increasingly being viewed as a target for rival clubs. Having arrived at Richmond in a sensational trade from Greater Western Sydney alongside Tim Taranto, Hopper was expected to be a driving force in the midfield. Yet, the Tigers have struggled to find their footing since his arrival, missing the finals in every subsequent season.

With the team only recently recording its first win of 2026, there is a growing sense that the roster needs a complete overhaul. Insiders suggest that Hopper is absolutely gettable, making him a key name to monitor during the upcoming trade period. His experience and ability could be highly valued by a team looking for immediate midfield strength, especially as Richmond looks to pivot toward a new era of development.

Meanwhile, over at Collingwood, the focus is on the contract situation of Frampton. The 29-year-old is currently enjoying the most successful period of his AFL career, stepping up in a big way while key defensive teammates have suffered injuries. With players like Jeremy Howe and Darcy Moore facing fitness challenges and Reef McInnes sidelined with an ACL injury, Frampton has become a pillar of stability for the Magpies.

He is reportedly seeking a two-year contract, possibly with an option for a third year. Analysts argue that given the precarious nature of the current defensive lineup, securing a reliable role player like Frampton is a priority for the club. While talks between the Collingwood administration and Frampton's representatives are described as healthy, the final details of the agreement are still being ironed out.

His ability to hold the defense together during a volatile season has significantly increased his leverage in these negotiations. Perhaps the most concerning situation is unfolding at Essendon. The Bombers have spent the last several years aggressively pursuing top talent through the draft, utilizing ten top-15 picks since 2020. Despite this investment, the results have been underwhelming.

High-drafted players such as Elijah Tsatas, Archie Perkins, and Nik Cox have struggled to translate their junior potential into consistent AFL success. Recent reports indicate that rival teams expect these three players to depart the club by next year. Specifically, Nik Cox has attracted significant interest from a Victorian rival, with scouts reportedly traveling to the Gold Coast to monitor his performances in the VFL.

The potential exodus of these top-10 picks would represent a significant failure in the club's recent recruitment strategy, forcing Essendon to once again look for answers in the trade market or the draft. As the season winds down, the landscape of the AFL is poised for a shake-up that could redefine the fortunes of these four clubs





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