AFL Trade State of Play: Players Still Out of Contract, Clubs Circling Stars, and Notable Trade Moves

The AFL trade machine is already picking up steam a month before the season's halfway mark with rival clubs circling stars, veterans weighing up their futures and several young guns still yet to commit beyond 2026. The Crows have been very active in their pursuit of rival superstars and even though they weren't successful in acquiring Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera and Christian Petracca last season, they are expected to turn their attention promptly to one star and one up-and-comer. It's also risky business trying to acquire the likes of Zak Butters, Adam Bailey and Jimmy Bartel, all of whom are restricted free agents on the trade table.

The AFL trade machine is already humming a month before the season's halfway mark with rival clubs circling stars, veterans weighing up their futures and several young guns still yet to commit beyond 2026 .

The Crows have been very active in their pursuit of rival superstars in recent times, while Showdown 59 has been a staple in the side for nearly four years and is now a trade watch. The likes of Zak Butters, Adam Bailey and Jimmy Bartel are also restricted free agents on the trade table, with interstate clubs likely to come calling





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AFL Trade Trade Machine Rivals Circling Stars Veterans Weighing Up Their Futures Young Guns Still Yet To Commit Beyond 2026 Crows Active In Pursuit Of Rival Superstars Shows 59 As A Staple In The Side For Nearly Fo Must-Watch Players With Limited?

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