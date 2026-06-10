AFL Tribunal overturns Frampton's tackling ban, sparking debate

The AFL Tribunal has overturned Billy Frampton's three-week banning for a tackle on Brodie Mihocek, sparking debate on whether the Magpie's evidence was compelling and whether Frampton could have done more to avoid the incident.

Triple Grand Final umpire 'Razor' Ray Chamberlain says he's glad Billy Frampton is free to play this weekend, declaring the AFL Tribunal's decision to overturn the premiership Magpie's tackling ban despite DemonWatch every match of every round of the AFL Premiership Season LIVE and ad-break free during play on FOX FOOTY, available on Kayo Sports.

Mihocek needed to be stretchered off the MCG, but is now up and walking after initial fears the injury could've been more severe. The Match Review Officer graded Frampton's tackle as careless conduct, severe impact and high contact, which led to the initial three-week ban. The Magpies on Wednesday night argued Frampton's act was an unfortunate football accident, rather than a careless action - a claim the Tribunal agreed with.

Chamberlain felt quite ill watching Brody on the ground and felt Frampton did everything he possibly can in terms of the tackle. Frampton spoke at length during the hearing, saying he 'felt horrific' after the tackle but insisted 'I don't know what else I could've done' in the circumstances. Melbourne legend Garry Lyon said Frampton had put forward a 'pretty impressive case', adding there was little he could control during the tackle.

Whateley added: 'I see it the same way as you do. Nobody meant to be in the position they were in. Mihocek certainly didn't mean to be down there with his head low then his competitive instinct kicks in to forge his way through. Frampton said he 'approaches cautiously', he reaches over the top so he doesn't make high contact and he doesn't go front-on - he does everything right. I just think the momentum turns them all over.





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Billy Frampton Brodie Mihocek AFL Tribunal Tackle Ban Accident Competitive Instinct Momentum High Contact Reasonable Expectation

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