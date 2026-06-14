AFL Umpiring Under Fire: Sloane Calls for Crackdown on Coach Criticism

Former Adelaide captain Rory Sloane has urged the AFL to crack down on public criticism of umpires by coaches, following Damien Hardwick's comments about officiating in the Gold Coast vs Geelong match. Sloane warns such commentary discourages umpires at junior and community levels.

The ongoing debate over umpiring standards in the Australian Football League ( AFL ) has intensified following public remarks by Gold Coast Suns coach Damien Hardwick after his team's loss to Geelong .

Hardwick specifically criticized two free kicks awarded to Geelong's Jeremy Cameron in the second quarter, describing the decisions as questionable and suggesting that crowd influence played a role in at least one call. His comments have sparked a broader conversation about the impact of such public criticism on the sport's officiating at all levels. Former Adelaide captain Rory Sloane has now entered the discussion, arguing that coaches and high-profile figures must refrain from publicly questioning umpires.

Sloane believes such commentary sets a damaging precedent for junior and community competitions, which already struggle to recruit and retain umpires. He emphasized that the AFL must enforce stricter penalties or guidelines to prevent officials from airing grievances about umpiring decisions in the media. According to Sloane, the current situation discourages participation in umpiring roles and undermines the authority of on-field officials. Other prominent figures have weighed in on the contentious Geelong-Gold Coast match.

Premiership coach Mick Malthouse described some umpiring decisions as "bloody terrible" during a radio broadcast, while AFL legend Jason Dunstall labeled the free kicks to Cameron as "soft". Essendon great Matthew Lloyd added that the umpires were "really, really poor" throughout the game. Such criticism, Sloane warns, contributes to a toxic environment that deters prospective umpires, particularly at grassroots levels where volunteer officials are already scarce.

The issue extends beyond this single match; several other decisions were debated, including free kicks to Geelong's Patrick Dangerfield and Ollie Wiltshire, as well as non-calls involving Geelong players Ollie Dempsey and Bailey Smith. The cumulative effect of these disputed calls has fueled a narrative of inconsistent or biased officiating. Sloane's call for the AFL to "stamp it out" reflects a growing concern among players and administrators about the collateral damage of public umpire bashing.

He points out that the league is quick to penalize players and coaches for other infractions but appears hesitant to curb post-match commentary that questions umpiring integrity. The AFL's stance on this matter is crucial because it sets the tone for how the game is perceived and administered beyond the elite level. If coaches routinely challenge umpires' competency, it normalizes dissent in junior matches and community leagues, where umpires often work without the protective buffer of professional scrutiny and support.

Sloane urges the AFL to adopt a zero-tolerance policy, similar to its existing codes of conduct, to ensure that officials are respected and that the focus remains on the players' performances rather than the adjudication. Beyond the immediate controversy, this incident highlights systemic challenges in maintaining respect for match officials across all sports. The AFL must balance transparency with authority-allowing coaches to express frustration without legitimizing attacks on umpires' competence.

Possible solutions could include stricter media guidelines, fines for repeated breaches, or mandatory education for coaching staff about the impact of their words. The league's response will signal whether it prioritizes the long-term health of umpiring pathways over short-term media narratives. As the season progresses, the AFL will likely face increased pressure to clarify its rules regarding public commentary on umpiring decisions, ensuring that the sport's core values of fairness and respect are upheld at every level





smh / 🏆 6. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

AFL Umpiring Rory Sloane Damien Hardwick Geelong Gold Coast Suns Umpire Criticism AFL Rules Community Football Match Officials

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

AFL Roundup: Max King's Comeback, Suns' Midfield Concerns, and Geelong's Coach FitnessSt Kilda's Max King is recovering from a hamstring injury and rebuilding his fitness after a persistent knee problem. Gold Coast's Ben King leads the Coleman Medal with 38 goals. Geelong's Chris Scott is fit to coach tonight after falling ill earlier in the week.

Read more »

Gold Coast Suns Frustrated by Umpiring and Loss to Geelong CatsDamien Hardwick criticizes umpiring and AFL out-of-bounds rule after Suns' defeat to Geelong, despite strong start and tactical adjustments.

Read more »

Damien Hardwick torn to shreds after AFL umpire rant: ‘Spare us’The Gold Coast coach said it was like the Roman Colosseum but his hot take has not gone down well.

Read more »

‘It frustrates me’: Greats hit out at ‘rule of the week’ AFL crackdown in umpiring concern‘It frustrates me’: Greats hit out at ‘rule of the week’ AFL crackdown in big ump worry

Read more »