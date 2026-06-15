AFL warns Hardwick after umpiring criticism; Gold Coast faces club fine over Rioli incident

AFL executive Greg Swann issued a warning to Gold Coast coach Damien Hardwick for his critical remarks about umpiring after the Geelong loss, avoiding a fine but stressing further breaches will be penalized. Separately, Daniel Rioli's contest of a careless contact charge could trigger a $50,000 club fine if he becomes the fifth Suns player convicted this season.

Damien Hardwick , coach of the Gold Coast Suns , has avoided a fine from the AFL but has been formally warned that any repeat of his strong criticism of umpiring will result in a substantial financial penalty.

AFL executive head of football Greg Swann personally contacted Hardwick on Monday to discuss the remarks made following the team's loss to Geelong. Swann expressed the league's disappointment but opted for a direct conversation over a formal please-explain notice, ultimately issuing a clear warning without levying a fine. He noted that while Hardwick's reference to the 'lasso'-a tactic used by umpires to manage player gatherings-was acceptable, his subsequent comments crossed a line.

Swann emphasized the importance of respecting officials, noting that negative public commentary can deter young referees from participating in the sport. He also pointed out that focusing on umpire errors is often a simplistic narrative, preferring to highlight player mistakes as the primary source of game imperfections. Hardwick's original critique compared the atmosphere at the match to the Roman Colosseum, suggesting the crowd's influence prompted a crucial free kick against his team.

He acknowledged the challenge of playing with home-ground disadvantage but insisted that several decisions were incorrect. The AFL's response underscores its intolerance for public disparagement of umpires, especially amid broader concerns about official conduct and abuse. The league is actively working to protect match officials from harassment, both on and off the field, and sees high-profile criticism from coaches as contributing to a negative environment.

Separately, Gold Coast defender Daniel Rioli was individually fined $1,500 for making careless contact with an umpire during the first quarter of the Geelong game. Rioli has chosen to contest the charge, a decision that carries significant implications for his club. If his challenge fails, he will become the fifth Suns player this season to be convicted of umpire contact. According to AFL rules, once a club reaches five such offenses, an automatic fine-potentially up to $50,000-is imposed.

Swann confirmed that the league is awaiting the outcome of Rioli's challenge to determine the final penalty. Gold Coast, along with GWS and Collingwood, received formal notices last week that they were on the 'cusp' of triggering the club fine after accumulating four player offenses each. Swann indicated that any further incidents would result in additional fines, though the maximum amount would be unlikely.

The situation highlights the AFL's crackdown on player-umpire interactions and its intent to enforce disciplinary measures consistently





smh / 🏆 6. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

AFL Gold Coast Suns Damien Hardwick Umpiring Criticism Greg Swann Daniel Rioli Umpire Contact Fine AFL Fines

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

West Coast to Question AFL on Concussion Protocol After LossWest Coast will seek clarification on the AFL's concussion protocol after they were left a man down when Hamish Davis was concussed in a match against the Roos.

Read more »

Sloane calls for AFL to crack down on umpire criticism after Hardwick's commentsFormer Adelaide captain Rory Sloane has urged the AFL to sanction public criticism of umpires following Gold Coast coach Damien Hardwick's remarks about refereeing decisions in the team's loss to Geelong. Hardwick questioned specific free kicks awarded to Jeremy Cameron and suggested crowd influence affected calls. Sloane argued such comments discourage participation at junior and community levels and called for the AFL to enforce stricter rules for club officials. Premiership coach Mick Malthouse also criticized umpiring, describing some decisions as 'bloody terrible.'

Read more »

Hardwick on notice over umpire comments, Gold Coast to be finedGold Coast coach Damian Hardwick has been put on notice about his criticism of umpires, but his club is still facing a fine over a separate incident arising from Friday night’s game.

Read more »

Hardwick escapes fine for umpire criticism, Gold Coast still face sanctionGold Coast coach Damian Hardwick has been put on notice about his criticism of umpires, but his club is still facing a fine over a separate incident arising from Friday night’s game.

Read more »