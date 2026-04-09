AFL Wildcard Round Faces Backlash Over Potential Hosting Rights Changes

The AFL's new Wildcard Round is under fire, with concerns raised about the potential shift in hosting rights to states willing to pay the most, regardless of the participating teams. This move, seen as a 'cash grab' by some, has sparked outrage among fans and former players, raising questions about the sport's priorities and the value of a top-eight finish. Discussions are ongoing, with the AFL set to review the model at the end of the year.

The AFL 's new Wildcard Round is facing intense scrutiny and criticism, with discussions now centering on the potential for hosting rights to be awarded based on financial bids rather than the location of the competing teams. This shift, if implemented, could see the play-off games, designed to include the ninth and tenth-placed teams in the finals race, move from state to state depending on who offers the most money, a move that has sparked outrage among fans and commentators alike.

This year marks the inaugural implementation of the Wildcard Round, with hosting rights awarded to the higher-ranked team, consistent with the usual finals protocol. However, reports suggest that as early as next year, the AFL may adopt a model where the state offering the highest financial contribution secures the hosting rights, regardless of which teams are involved. This potential change has already prompted preliminary discussions between the AFL and the West Australian government. The AFL has stated it will reassess the Wildcard Round model at the conclusion of this year, emphasizing its ongoing developmental status. The potential of holding the weekend in a single state, reminiscent of the Gather Round concept, has ignited a wave of criticism from fans and media personalities. Sports journalist Ralph Horowitz expressed the sentiment of many, saying, So an AFL cash grab becomes a bigger AFL cash grab. There’s a pattern here... This sentiment has been echoed by numerous fans, with many vowing to withdraw their support from the AFL if this proposal is realized, citing concerns about the sport prioritizing financial gain over the traditions of the game and the interests of its supporters. Furthermore, prominent AFL figures like Lance Franklin and Shane Crawford have voiced their disapproval of the Wildcard Round, arguing that it undermines the value of achieving a top-eight finish and rewards mediocrity. Franklin emphasized the importance of earning a place in the finals, stating, Earn your right to make the top eight. Don’t just be gifted a top 10. For me it’s just ridiculous. Crawford echoed this sentiment, labeling the idea as a dogs*** concept and saying, It rewards mediocrity. Caroline Wilson, a veteran journalist, while acknowledging the criticism, noted that the views within the Geelong Football Club are not entirely aligned, with some leaders believing the Wildcard Round aims to level the playing field and offer opportunities for teams lower down the ladder to compete in finals, suggesting the motivations behind the concept are not solely financial. However, the prevailing sentiment appears to be one of concern and dissatisfaction with the proposed changes. The discussions around the Wildcard Round reflect a broader debate about the direction of the AFL and its focus on balancing financial considerations with the traditions and competitive integrity of the sport. While AFL chief executive Andrew Dillon has previously defended the concept, emphasizing that the race for the ninth and tenth spots would create more meaningful games during the home and away season, the response from fans and key figures in the sport indicates significant apprehension regarding the potential shift in hosting rights and its implications for the future of the competition. The ongoing dialogue surrounding the Wildcard Round highlights the complex dynamics between commercial interests, the desire for an equitable competition, and the preservation of the sport's core values





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AFL Wildcard Round Finals Hosting Rights Controversy

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