AFLW Fan Throwing a Lemon at Player, Social Media Vision of Second Lemon, and Ban for Throwing Objects

A fan threw a lemon at West Coast player Reuben Ginbey after the Eagles’ win over Essendon in Round 12. The fan responsible is not an AFL member or a club member of either Essendon or West Coast. Social media vision posted just hours after the incident revealed the fan may have been carrying a second lemon, potentially ready to throw again. The incident was compared to a Sydney Swans supporter who copped the same ban for throwing a bottle at Hawthorn players at the end of Round 2. AFL head of security and integrity Tony Keane said throwing objects at players will never be acceptable and if caught, you will lose the privilege of being able to attend the footy for a period of time.

AFLW games after throwing a lemon at West Coast player Reuben Ginbey after the Eagles ’ win over Essendon in Round 12. While also confirming the fan responsible is not an AFL member or a club member of either Essendon or West Coast .

In a bizarre twist, social media vision posted just hours after the incident revealed the fan may have been carrying a second lemon, potentially ready to throw again. He was ready to go again. What are people thinking? What is going on?

Who brings lemons to a game of footy and who throws that lemon? Isn’t it bizarre? It didn’t hurt or anything, but it’s just a shock, he said a few days after the game. It was lucky it didn’t hit me on the head or on the eye.

It didn’t bother me personally, but we don’t want things being thrown by the crowd, especially hard things like lemons. Earlier this year, a Sydney Swans supporter copped the same ban for throwing a bottle at Hawthorn players at the end of Round 2.

Footy fans are the best fans in the world, but throwing objects at players will never be acceptable and if caught, you will lose the privilege of being able to attend the footy for a period of time," AFL head of security and integrity Tony Keane said at the time





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AFLW West Coast Reuben Ginbey Eagles Essendon Throwing A Lemon Social Media Vision Second Lemon Ban For Throwing Objects Tony Keane Sydney Swans Supporter Hawthorn Players Throwing Objects At Players

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