North Melbourne faces Melbourne in the AFLW Grand Final at Ikon Park on Friday night, aiming to become the first club to win three consecutive premierships. The match will be broadcast live and free on Seven from 7pm AEDT.

North Melbourne will play Melbourne in the AFLW Grand Final at Ikon Park on Friday night, with the Kangaroos aiming to become the first club in competition history to win three consecutive premierships.

The decider is scheduled for a prime-time slot for the first time, with live coverage on Seven from 7pm AEDT before the opening bounce at 7:45pm. The match will be available free via the Seven Network, 7mate, and 7plus Sport. North Melbourne enters as the dominant side, having lost just one game in its last 43 and boasting a 96 per cent winning rate since losing the 2023 grand final. The Kangaroos are playing in their fourth consecutive grand final.

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Tom Wilson Led Melbourne Squad

Melbourne, determined to claim their second flag and avenge last year's preliminary final exit, are led by first-year senior coach Tom Wilson. Key contributors include captain Kate Hore and rising stars Tyla Hanks, Maeve Chaplin, and Olivia Purcell. AFL Hall of Famer and former Western Bulldogs coach Nathan Burke said the gap between North Melbourne and the rest will benefit the league long-term. I think it is outstanding for the competition, because this is still a fledgling competition, he said.

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To have North Melbourne so far out in front, it just means that everyone has to catch up. The downside is that the competition becomes a little bit more predictable, Burke added. There are some people that just see that and think, Oh, North Melbourne are going to win, and just turn off. They do not look at it closely and see the improvement that is coming from underneath.

North Melbourne has not been the only dominant side over the past 11 seasons. The Brisbane Lions have played in seven grand finals for two wins, while the Adelaide Crows hold the record for most premierships with three. That record will be equalled if the Kangaroos win at Princes Park. AFLW commentator Chyloe Kurdas said a win would edge the Roos ahead when ranking the best sides in competition history.

North Melbourne Historical Comparison

They are interesting comparisons because of the flags Adelaide have won, she said. You look at the conversion rate for Brisbane and North Melbourne's conversion rate into their fourth grand final. Three from four, I guess, on the conversion rate, North Melbourne, should they get over the line, will be the number one of those three sides, Kurdas said. She noted the club is being rewarded for efforts put into a women's team well before the AFLW's inception.

Melbourne University Women's Football Club developed a partnership with the Kangaroos so players could train at Arden St, and remained the club's VFLW affiliate until 2019. It is the groundwork North Melbourne did in 2009, 2010 to invest in the really early days, even before AFLW was on the radar, Kurdas said.

They used a lot of that intel to build a culture that was ready for women and girls to come into the game at a professional level, she added. And of course, how they built their list. They prioritised footballers at the time, really prioritised skills, and they were able to leverage the draft rules at the time and bring in a really strong group of players from day one.

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North Melbourne Early Development

Melbourne University alumni Emma Kearney and Ash Riddell joined North Melbourne in its first season in the AFLW and remain key pillars of the side. North lost its first match since the 2023 grand final. Slowly they are catching up; it is not happening as fast as everyone would like, Burke said. I think Geelong made the biggest strides getting closest to North Melbourne, Burke added.

We will see how close Melbourne get this weekend, but I do still think there is a bit of a gulf from those top three teams. The statistic in Melbourne's favour is its win-loss record against the Roos. The Demons are the only team in the AFLW to have a better head-to-head record against North since the two-time reigning champions entered the competition.

Nina Kennedy Halftime Sprint

The broadcast commentary team will feature Australian Football Hall of Famer and former North Melbourne captain Nat Fyfe, joining Abbey Holmes and Kate McCarthy. Beyond the main contest, the seven-day celebration of Australian rules football includes high-stakes matches across the country. The action begins on Friday afternoon with Adelaide playing at 6:30pm AEDT, followed by the Melbourne clash. Saturday features early afternoon action at 3pm with multiple fixtures.

Special on-field entertainment includes the AFLW half-time sprint, featuring top talents like Kaitlyn Ashmore from Hawthorn and Poppy Boltz from GWS Giants. The sprint will be initiated by Olympic gold medallist Nina Kennedy. The game is set to highlight the surge in popularity for the women's game, offering fans free access to the championship. North Melbourne's quest for a three-peat and Melbourne's determination to claim their second flag set the stage for a historic night at Ikon Park.