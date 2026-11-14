AFLW Preliminary Finals: Vescio Leads Carlton Past Hawthorn, Sydney Upset Geelong

Darcy Vescio starred as Carlton defeated Hawthorn in the AFLW preliminary finals. Meanwhile, Sydney upset Geelong, setting up clashes with Melbourne and North Melbourne.

Darcy Vescio delivered a masterclass in her centennial match to propel Carlton into the AFLW preliminary finals with a thrilling five-point victory over Hawthorn. The Blues secured a 6.7 (43) to 6.2 (38) win at Princes Park on Saturday, setting up a decisive preliminary final showdown against two-time defending premiers Melbourne. Vescio kicked two crucial goals in the closing stages to silence a raucous crowd of 4,701 spectators and cement her status as a franchise cornerstone.

Vescio Centennial Performance Drives Carlton Victory

The Blues navigated a perilous contest to advance, with Vescio emerging as the definitive match-winner in her 100th career appearance. Hawthorn seized early dominance, racing to a game-high 19-point lead in the first term by kicking three goals and outperforming Carlton in clearances. However, Carlton rallied behind the precision of Vescio, who capitalized on a third-quarter free kick to put the Blues in front for the first time. Her second goal, snatched after taking a strong contested mark in the dying moments, sealed the narrow victory against a resilient Hawks side.

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Hawthorn star Aine McDonagh missed a critical chance to reclaim the lead with just two minutes remaining, failing to convert from close range. The Hawks also suffered a significant setback when key player Eliza West departed the field with a left knee injury after the pivotal final moments. West had been instrumental earlier, recording 31 touches, 10 tackles, and 14 contested possessions before her exit. Defender Jenna Richardson and Jac Dupuy, who kicked two goals, provided strong opposition, while Harriet Cordner recorded six marks and 11 intercepts for Carlton.

Sydney Upset Geelong Despite Dunlop Head Injury

In the other semifinal at Kardinia Park, Sydney pulled off a major upset by defeating Geelong by three points to reach their first-ever AFLW preliminary final. The match was marred by a serious incident involving Cats ruck Piper Dunlop, who was stretchered off on a motorized cart after a head clash with Sydney midfielder Tanya Kennedy in the third quarter. Medical staff attended to Dunlop for nine minutes before she was removed from the field, casting a shadow over the Cats' elimination.

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Chloe Molloy was the standout performer for the Swans, kicking three goals and taking a key late mark to secure the 8.2 (50) to 7.5 (47) win. Molloy's spectacular effort from an acute angle on the right set the tone for Sydney's dominance, which included a 16-point lead early in the final quarter. Geelong fought back with goals from Chloe Scheer and Jacqueline Perry to narrow the deficit to four points, but it was not enough to overcome the Swans' structured defensive effort led by Maddie Quinn and Molloy.

Final Four Clashes Set Against Melbourne and North

With both semis concluded, the preliminary final bracket is firmly established for next weekend's high-stakes encounters. Carlton will face Melbourne in a clash that pits the Blues' momentum against the premiership-defending power of the Dees. Melbourne also navigated their semifinal safely to book their spot in the grand final series, awaiting the winner of the other preliminary final clash.

Sydney will take on North Melbourne in the other preliminary final, seeking to become the first non-premiership team to challenge for the title in the current era. Geelong bows out of the finals series in straight sets after just one loss in the regular season, a stark contrast to their dominant campaign. The Cats also dealt with additional injury concerns, losing Amy McDonald to a hamstring issue and seeing Georgie Prespakis miss time after a heavy collision. The stage is now set for Carlton and Sydney to battle for grand final positions against their respective opponents.