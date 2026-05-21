AFLW Season Fixture Released: Double-headers and Public Holiday Games

The AFLW season will kick off with a double-header at Marvel Stadium on Sunday, August 9, featuring St Kilda hosting Carlton. The remaining eight Round 1 fixtures will be played the following week, starting with a Hawthorn-Melbourne clash on the Thursday night. Two more AFL/AFLW double-headers will feature in round one: North Melbourne-Geelong and GWS-West Coast. The fourth confirmed AFL/AFLW double-header is a Sydney-Essendon women’s clash at the SCG in round two ahead of a Swans-Kangaroos men’s game. Brisbane will host North Melbourne in an AFLW grand final re-match in Round 2, while Indigenous Round (rounds 3 and 4) and Pride Round (rounds 9 and 10) will both be celebrated across two weeks. The season will again span 12 home and away rounds, followed by a four-week finals series, culminating in the grand final on the last weekend of November.

The AFLW season will kick off with a double-header at Marvel Stadium on Sunday, August 9, featuring St Kilda hosting Carlton. The remaining eight Round 1 fixtures will be played the following week, starting with a Hawthorn- Melbourne clash on the Thursday night.

Two more AFL/AFLW double-headers will feature in round one: North Melbourne-Geelong and GWS-West Coast. The fourth confirmed AFL/AFLW double-header is a Sydney-Essendon women’s clash at the SCG in round two ahead of a Swans-Kangaroos men’s game. Brisbane will host North Melbourne in an AFLW grand final re-match in Round 2, while Indigenous Round (rounds 3 and 4) and Pride Round (rounds 9 and 10) will both be celebrated across two weeks.

The season will again span 12 home and away rounds, followed by a four-week finals series, culminating in the grand final on the last weekend of November. The league is hoping to cash in on the Friday, September 25 public holiday in Melbourne by pulling in crowds after the traditional men’s grand final parade. A women’s double-header at Ikon Park is the highlight, with Carlton hosting Richmond and defending back-to-back premiers North Melbourne taking on Melbourne.

Geelong take on Hawthorn on the Thursday night, Essendon and the Western Bulldogs will host West Coast and Port Adelaide respectively on the Friday, and Collingwood do battle with GWS on the Sunday. The league hopes to cash in on the Friday, September 25 public holiday in Melbourne by pulling in crowds after the traditional men’s grand final parade.

A women’s double-header at Ikon Park is the highlight, with Carlton hosting Richmond and defending back-to-back premiers North Melbourne taking on Melbourne. Geelong take on Hawthorn on the Thursday night, Essendon and the Western Bulldogs will host West Coast and Port Adelaide respectively on the Friday, and Collingwood do battle with GWS on the Sunday





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