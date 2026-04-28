Rebel forces in Mali have driven out the Africa Corps from Kidal, raising questions about Russian influence and the stability of the military junta. Reports suggest a pre-negotiated withdrawal and escalating violence near the capital, Bamako.

Recent events in Mali have revealed a significant setback for the Africa Corps , the successor to the Wagner mercenary group, as rebel forces successfully drove them from the strategic northern city of Kidal .

This development, coupled with attacks near the capital Bamako, represents a major challenge to the country’s military junta and its Russian backers. The Africa Corps claims to have prevented a coup and inflicted substantial losses on insurgents during a 24-hour standoff in Kidal, alleging the militants received training from European mercenaries, including Ukrainians, though providing no supporting evidence.

However, reports from local sources and anonymous Malian officials paint a different picture, suggesting a pre-negotiated withdrawal facilitated by Algeria. The fall of Kidal, a city previously recaptured with Russian assistance in 2023, is widely interpreted as evidence of the weakening Russian influence and a strengthening of rebel control in the region. The situation is further complicated by reports of al-Qaeda-linked terrorists operating with relative freedom near Bamako, raising concerns about the escalating security crisis.

The events unfolding in Mali are rooted in a decade of instability, beginning with a Tuareg rebellion in 2012. This initial uprising spiraled into a broader security crisis, exacerbated by the rise of Islamist insurgencies and separatist movements. In recent years, Russia has actively expanded its presence in the Sahel region, capitalizing on military coups in Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger.

These coups led to the expulsion of French and UN forces and the subsequent invitation of Russian support, as the ruling juntas sought to consolidate power and combat ongoing conflicts. Approximately 2,000 Russian troops are currently deployed in Mali under the Africa Corps banner. Evidence of the fighting, including footage circulating on social media, depicts Russian soldiers engaged in combat and rebels seizing Russian military equipment.

The reported downing of a Russian helicopter near Gao, resulting in casualties, further underscores the intensity of the clashes. The situation has also sparked speculation about the whereabouts and future of Assimi Goïta, Mali’s military ruler, who has been largely absent from public view since the unrest began, despite a recent photo released by the Malian presidency attempting to dispel such concerns. The implications of these developments extend beyond the immediate security situation.

Analysts suggest a potential shift in Russian tactics, with a focus on defending the regime in the south while relinquishing control of the north to rebel forces. This strategic adjustment would prioritize the survival of the junta and maintain a foothold in the country, even at the cost of territorial concessions.

Furthermore, the crisis has exposed internal divisions within the Malian junta, with reports indicating a loss of political legitimacy for Goïta and the emergence of factions vying for power. The anonymous comments from a former Malian diplomat highlight the fragility of the current leadership and the potential for further instability.

The situation in Mali serves as a stark reminder of the complex geopolitical dynamics at play in the Sahel region, where competing interests and shifting alliances continue to fuel conflict and undermine stability. The long-term consequences of the Africa Corps’ setbacks and the resurgence of rebel activity remain uncertain, but the current trajectory points towards a prolonged period of insecurity and political turmoil.

The alleged betrayal by the Russians, as stated by a Malian official, adds another layer of complexity to the already fraught relationship between Mali and its Russian partners





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