Tabitha Acret's daughter Mackenzie Anderson was stabbed 78 times by her ex-partner 16 days after his release on parole in 2022. Acret is now a nominee for NSW Australian of the Year and has pushed for tougher sentencing for domestic violence murderers.

Tabitha Acret has been nominated for NSW Australian of the Year after campaigning for tougher sentencing for domestic violence murderers. Her daughter, Mackenzie Anderson, was stabbed 78 times by her former partner, Tyrone Thompson, in 2022, just 16 days after he was released on parole.

Mackenzie, who loved to dance and was studying to become a yoga teacher, was 21 years old. Acret, a 48-year-old dental hygienist and academic, has convinced politicians to introduce tougher sentencing for domestic violence murderers. She is now a sought-after public speaker and has grown accustomed to fronting television cameras. She is also raising Mackenzie's son alongside Mackenzie's 13-year-old brother.

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Messages From Women Living In Fear

In late September, Acret received a private message on Instagram from a woman saying police had not responded to a breach of an apprehended violence order. Acret replied: Put the kids in the car. You need to drive to the police station. That was far from the first plea for help.

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Acret receives messages from women living in fear almost daily, from all over the world. Last week, I had someone from Italy, someone from America, and someone from Germany, she says. I say to them, If you've got enough money, run. Not just leave the home.

Leave the state. Start a whole new life. Get off social media. Run.

The Night Mackenzie Was Killed

I really hate that I give that advice but that will be what saves your life. On the night of March 25, 2022, Acret was in a Cairns hotel room with her then-eight-year-old son after celebrating her birthday snorkelling on the Great Barrier Reef. At about 2am her husband phoned. Police had come to their Newcastle home to deliver the news that Mackenzie had been killed.

As her son slept, Acret booked a 6am flight, packed their bags, and decided to get him home before telling him his sister was gone. I think you just go into survival mode, she says. It's like, there's other people that need me so that's what has to be the No.1 thing right now. Mackenzie had known she was in danger after Thompson was released from prison for assaulting her.

She contacted domestic violence organisations asking for help to install security cameras and doors, and an apprehended domestic violence order was issued. Acret had asked Mackenzie to move in with her and her husband, Mackenzie's stepfather, but says she did not realise the full extent of the threat. Thompson broke into Mackenzie's home. A neighbour saw her terrified face pressed against a window and heard her screams.

The Courtroom Sentence That Shook Acret

The neighbour rescued Mackenzie's 23-month-old son from what police later described as a horrendous scene. Thompson stabbed Mackenzie with kitchen knives Acret had given her daughter for Christmas. Three years later, a judge sentenced Thompson to 22 years and six months in prison, with a non-parole period of 15 years and six months, meaning he could be free before he turns 40. When Acret heard the sentence, she was shaking.

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They said, We're calling you an ambulance, because I had lost feeling in my legs and hands and couldn't get up. I was like, I'm not leaving this place in an ambulance. And then they said, We're going to police-escort you home. Acret refused.

Instead, she walked out onto the front steps of the courthouse and made a promise. We're in the midst of an epidemic of gender-based violence where women are being killed at an alarming rate and the only acceptable number is zero, she told reporters. Her voice was taken from her, but mine will not be silenced. I will continue to speak, to push for change, and to stand up for every woman who has ever felt unsafe, unheard or unseen.

Mackenzie's legacy will be one of action, of justice and of hope. Acret has not stopped fighting since. Behind the scenes, she sits up until the early hours reviewing files of violent offenders, then rises at dawn to drive two hours for meetings about whether they should be released from prison. She ferries her grandson, who turned two a fortnight after his mother was killed, between therapy appointments.

Channelling Grief Into Purpose

She also faces online abuse for speaking out when another woman is murdered. The way Acret sees things, she has two choices. I can be silent, or I can get up and I can turn it into purpose, she says. It's about channelling that grief into something else.

Four years after her daughter's death, Acret has lost none of her urgency. If we look at the numbers, we're not getting any better, she says.