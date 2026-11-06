Motherless Daughters Australia peer support reaches 15,000 women as young grievers describe post-traumatic growth

A charity supporting Australian women who lost their mothers young now reaches 15,000 through peer programs. Women describe grief, post-traumatic growth and the lifelong impact of mother loss.

A charity supporting Australian women who lost their mothers young now reaches 15,000 through peer programs. Women describe grief, post-traumatic growth and the lifelong impact of mother loss.

Maddie Taylor was 15 when her mother Julie died of stage four bowel cancer in October 2019. Months later, amid her initial intense grief, Maddie became completely isolated from her support network as Melbourne entered lockdown. I was very unsettled, says the now 22-year-old. The world was changing around us, and my world had also changed.

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I do not know how I got through that first year. Julie took pride in her job as a teacher at Maddie's primary school. When Maddie graduated from her nursing degree, it stung. Another milestone, she says.

It hurts that she is not here to see my progress. Since her mother's death, Maddie has moved to Perth, then back to Melbourne, got a job as a carer at a retirement village and started volunteering regularly with the Central Ambulance. She says much of this success has been motivated by her grief. I feel like I have skipped my teenage years, she says.

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Post-traumatic growth fuels ambition

I have gone from a child where everything was done for me to suddenly doing everything myself: cooking, cleaning, washing, managing my own funds and schedule, booking medical appointments, working. It has definitely had a big impact. Part of what Maddie is experiencing is post-traumatic growth, which can happen when a distressing event pushes you towards achievement and ambition. It is the opposite of post-traumatic stress, which can be debilitating.

The person is still in pain, but their pain is a propeller. Amanda Lambros, a Perth-based therapist, says that while all grievers are unique, common patterns emerge among her clients whose mothers died when they were young. Fierce independence is common because they learnt early on they could not rely on anyone else, she says. They are most likely to say, Do not worry, I got this.

Through running the Grief Recovery Method, a program designed to guide people through loss, Amanda has noticed more high achievers among those who grieved the death of their mother early in life. Their mum was not around when they wanted to be seen, to say Great job, I am so proud of you, she says. So this high achiever persona can emerge. It is more complicated than ambition and drive.

Therapist identifies common grief patterns

Other patterns Lambros has noticed include fear of abandonment, perfectionism, people-pleasing and carrying a deep sense of responsibility for everyone around them. Many young people struggle with identity questions, she says, wondering who they might have become in their jobs and relationships had their mothers lived. Paul Bennell's mother died by suicide when he was 10. Now 38, he works for Feel The Magic in Sydney, a charity which creates a space for kids to grieve.

He often reflects on the striving for achievement that formed part of his grief. My brother and I actually achieved more in sport and more academically after my mother passed away, he says. On reflection, it was us trying to ensure everything was fine, we were all good. We were trying to do the best for our dad as well.

I think it was a deliberate avoidance strategy, grades look good, the future looks bright, he says. But at aged 10, I thought I might have done something that caused my mother to pass away, and could I also do this to Dad? Maddie's life after her mother's death has also been complicated.

In the first year after Mum died, I did not have much of a relationship with her side of the family, while they were settling the will and finances, she says. Today that has flipped. Maddie now lives with her mother's supportive sister, but has become estranged from her dad. Watching him repartner was hard, she says.

Charity founder explains impact of loss

I had just turned 18, so was in that weird, newly adult phase. It really threw me. Just one charity in Australia specifically supports people like Maddie, and it was founded after a similar tragedy. Danielle Snelling co-founded Motherless Daughters Australia following her mother's death when she was 23.

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I was still in that carefree, going-out phase, she says. That all changed when she was diagnosed with cancer when I was 21, then died two years later. Snelling, 37, from Phillip Island, Victoria, says her experience of grief was isolating. People misunderstood that it shapes you and impacts you forever, she says.

We do not know how to deal with ongoing grief because that is a sad thing, and we want to fix people. It was really lonely, she says. Anyone who loses their mother aged 25 or under will see the biggest developmental impact. It is a void that never disappears.

This loss shows up uniquely throughout girls' lives, she says. Graduation, marriage, pregnancy, milestone birthdays, all things at which girls want their mums. Even psychologists misunderstood her, misdiagnosing her with depression, which she says was wrong. Grief is not mental illness, she says.

Peer programs reach 15,000 women

In 2012, Snelling posted on Facebook asking to connect with others who had lost their mothers at a young age. One responder was Eloise Baker from Melbourne, who was 13 when her mother died of a heart attack. The two set up the charity knowing others could benefit from the validation and reassurance they found in each other. Their peer support programs now reach 15,000 women.

Maddie attended support groups run by the charity and was helped by a mentor. Now she meets up with motherless daughters for dinners. That human interaction helps on my down days, she says. Gemma Kyriakou, 45, was 20 when her mother died.

It drove her to train as a grief counsellor. She now helps others through what she experienced, primarily helping women aged 40 to 50 with young children who have found not having their mother around to help them parent extremely emotional and challenging. It is life altering, to lose your biggest cheerleader, she says. Some only truly grieve the loss when another minor loss happens, pushing everything submerged to the surface, sometimes years later.

The grief just comes right back at you. Maddie says she has got back on her feet again.