A writer returns to Australia's Red Centre on Intrepid Travel's six-day small-group tour after a disastrous solo outback trip years earlier. The itinerary covers Uluru, Kings Canyon, the West MacDonnell Ranges, Hermannsburg and an Indigenous-owned camp near Palm Valley.

Intrepid Travel's six-day Red Centre and Uluru Explorer small-group tour visits Uluru, Kings Canyon, the West MacDonnell Ranges, Hermannsburg and an Indigenous-owned camp near Palm Valley in Finke Gorge National Park.

Departures start from $2826 in December 2026, with 2027 departures from $3295 a person. Prices vary by departure date and availability. See intrepidtravel.com. Back when the writer was much younger, adventurous and sillier, they ventured into the outback on their own.

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They did it in an inappropriate vehicle with no preparation other than a book deal. The outback can be a tricky place to travel through alone. It had rained a lot. Driving down a dirt road, they came across a huge puddle.

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They stopped, considered it and decided the best course was to floor it through. The car aquaplaned and the writer screamed. It lurched to a stop facing back the way they came. They navigated the rear-wheel-drive car successfully out of the water in reverse, turned around and continued on their way.

They lived to tell the tale. They had not done any road trips in Australia's vast centre since, which was a personal disappointment. They knew there was soul-stirring beauty out there, cultural enlightenment and life-affirming insight into self. But they also knew they were not to be trusted out there alone.

Intrepid Travel Red Centre Tour

Then they took Intrepid Travel's six-day Red Centre and Uluru Explorer and wondered what they had been waiting for. If it was for someone to accompany them, especially someone knowledgeable and prepared, then they found it. If it was an appropriate vehicle, here it was: an overland truck specially converted into an Intrepid off-road bus, a far more task-ready ride than the Mitsubishi Magna they drove.

And if it was like-minded people keen to immerse in all the things they loved about the outback, the beauty, the culture and the personal moments, here they were. Solo travel is on the rise. Some might argue a group tour is anathema to that. For the writer, solo travel means going where you want to go, when you want to go, by yourself, and finding the best, safest, most cost-effective and enjoyable way to do it.

Seeing Uluru and the rest of the Red Centre with like-minded people is one of the most enjoyable ways to do it. The trip ticked those boxes and more than half of Intrepid Travel's guests join its tours solo. Its groups are capped at 16.

Uluru Kings Canyon West MacDonnell

Solo travellers can share accommodation with another traveller rather than pay a compulsory single supplement, while those wanting their own room can request one where available, although nights four and five of this itinerary are excluded. The trip begins at Uluru, where an Anangu guide introduces the landscape and its cultural significance. At Kings Canyon, the group walks among towering sandstone walls before heading into the West MacDonnell Ranges, the ancient, weathered backbone of Central Australia.

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Red quartzite cliffs rise above riverbeds and waterholes. Ghost gums glow against ochre escarpments, and the colours shift constantly with the light. At Tylers Pass Lookout, the panorama takes in Tnorala, also known as Gosse Bluff, the remnants of an immense impact crater formed around 143 million years ago. The writer had no idea it was there.

The group visits Hermannsburg, birthplace of Albert Namatjira, whose paintings made these landscapes famous. Standing amid the scenery that inspired him, the writer found themselves looking at his work with new appreciation. A highlight is the stay at the Yalka Ratara Eco Camp, an Indigenous-owned camp near Palm Valley in Finke Gorge National Park. The group hikes among extraordinary sandstone formations, then returns to air-conditioned glamping tents with private decks and en suites.

Indigenousowned Yalka Ratara Eco Camp

That evening, Traditional Owner Conrad Ratara joins the group for a barbecue, sharing something of his connection to Country beneath a vast desert sky. The writer loves travelling truly alone: just them, on planes, trains and, when safe, automobiles. But sharing experiences like these with people who began the journey as strangers is cool. The conversations continue over dinner, impressions are compared and discoveries shared.

There is pleasure, too, in being able to retreat into your own thoughts and contemplate the extraordinary landscapes without feeling obliged to talk about them. That is one of the things the writer appreciates most about travelling solo: choosing when to be sociable and when to be solitary. Here, they had the luxury of both. After a day spent exploring such remarkable country, there is no need to manufacture conversation because the experiences provide plenty to talk about.

Throughout, the driver-guide handles the distances, the roads and the writer's many questions, leaving them free to wonder at the vast skies, the ever-changing colours, the remarkable quiet and the palpable spirit of the land. Had the group encountered another giant puddle, the writer is sure the driver-guide would have handled it far better than they did. They might even have learned a thing or two.