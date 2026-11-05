Goodman Group and Digital Realty buy up to 9.9 per cent of NextDC after Melbourne data centre delay

Goodman Group and Digital Realty launched a joint bid for up to 9.9 per cent of NextDC shares after a delay to the West Footscray data centre upgrade wiped 40 per cent off its value. NextDC's board called the move opportunistic as the stock rebounded 44 per cent.

Australian warehouse firm Goodman Group and American investment trust Digital Realty launched a joint bid on Wednesday night to buy up to 9.9 per cent of NextDC shares.

The purchase was made after the market closed without advance notice to NextDC, whose board branded it an opportunistic move. NextDC is one of Australia's largest data centre operators, with 17 data centres running in Australia. The company lost 40 per cent of its value in mid-October after telling the market a planned upgrade to its West Footscray site in inner west Melbourne would be delayed into the 2028 financial year.

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Goodman Digital Realty Bid Boosts NextDC Stock

The delay hit NextDC's earnings forecasts hard and left it vulnerable to rival AI property companies. News of the Goodman and Digital Realty share purchase sent the stock soaring back up about 44 per cent by lunchtime to $9.43. That jump gave the company a valuation of about $7.15 billion. Companies commonly make strategic investments in other firms.

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But the decision by Goodman and Digital Realty to buy the shares after the market closed, without giving advance notice to NextDC, has the hallmarks of an oppositional approach. NextDC's board is led by managing director Craig Scroggie and chairman Douglas Flynn. In a statement to investors issued via their brokers, Goodman and Digital Realty said they did not intend to mount a takeover bid at this time.

However, they reserved the right to make a move in the future. Any bona fide approaches will be considered by the board on their merits and in the best interests of all NextDC shareholders, the company's board said in a statement. A Goodman Group spokeswoman declined to comment. The data centre business is reliant on taking in funding and using it to quickly build facilities that can be leased out to meet payments on the debt.

Political Risks And Debt Challenges Face NextDC

NextDC faces a major test as it seeks to manage that debt while expanding. AI data centres have become a political flashpoint both in Australia and abroad. In the United States, candidates who opposed the facilities on the basis of noise, emissions, job losses and water-use enjoyed success in Wednesday's midterm elections. The Victorian government is only expected to make a decision on approving further expansions for NextDC's site after the state election at the end of this month.

That leaves the company's flagship Melbourne facility in doubt until the political process plays out. Markets have sharply marked down the value of many AI companies in recent months. Fears are growing about the level of debt that technology companies are taking on to fund data centre construction and chips to train fresh large language models. Goodman Group traditionally builds large warehouses in industrial suburbs, which it leases to companies such as retailers and supermarkets.

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Mixed Success In Data Centre Expansion

Since 2023 it has been moving into the data centre business, with mixed success. The combination of Goodman's property expertise and Digital Realty's data centre experience could make them a formidable rival to NextDC if they decide to pursue a full takeover. For now, both companies have stopped short of that. NextDC's shares remain volatile after the dramatic fall and rebound.

Investors are weighing the delayed West Footscray upgrade against the possibility of a takeover battle involving two major property and data centre players. The board's response makes clear it will engage with any serious offer. But with the Victorian state election approaching and the global AI sector under pressure, the path ahead for NextDC remains uncertain.